GTA San Andreas: 5 best car mods for the game

GTA San Andreas is one of the most beloved games in the history of gaming and occupies extremely rarified air in the industry.

The game sold like hotcakes upon launch and quickly became the highest-selling game of all time on the PS2.

On PC, however, GTA San Andreas has been the subject of fascination for mods in the last decade. Even in 2020, the game is still being modded to include more and more real-life cars, with varying degrees of quality.

Here, we take a look at some of the best car mods available for GTA San Andreas in 2020.

5 of the best car mods available for GTA San Andreas right now

#1 Chevrolet Camaro VR (IVF)

There aren't too many things as satisfying as revving up the engine of a powerful muscle car.

The Chevy Camaro has long been hailed as the standard-bearer for raw American muscle, and this mod does a great job of bringing the vehicle over to GTA San Andreas.

The textures on the car are extremely well-done, with an impressive amount of reflections and well-designed assets.

#2 Nissan Skyline B324R

Fans of the Fast and Furious franchise know exactly what car to get when looking through car mods for GTA San Andreas.

Fan favorites of the movie series, Brian and his iconic Nissan Skyline are the stuff of legends. This mod brings the updated Nissan Skyline to the game and does a decent job of representing the precise handling and nimbleness of its real-life counterpart in the game.

#3 ASTON MARTIN ONE 77 2011

The Aston Martin is a symbol of excellence and suave. This mod does a great job of bringing over this elegant piece of automotive engineering to GTA San Andreas.

The mod is incredibly detailed, right down to the skirts of the car, which have been rendered almost identical to its real-life counterpart.

This mod does an extremely great job of re-creating the iconic car in digital form.

#4 MERCEDES-BENZ ML500

For all the great cars in GTA San Andreas, there is hardly an SUV that blurs the line between luxury and utility. The Mercedes-Benz ML500 does exactly that.

This mod is an excellent addition to the game for players who enjoy the power as well as the massive imposing frame of an SUV.

The mod is a great re-creation of the real thing and has a similar performance to the real-life car.

#5 LAFERRARI 2014

Not bringing up one of the most iconic cars of its time in a conversation about car mods would be a cardinal sin. The LaFerrari 2014 is an absolutely beautiful car, and this mod does it justice by providing great textures and wonderful detailing all over the car.

While the screech of the engine isn't nearly as shrill as its real-life counterpart, the mod is extremely well-made and is one of the best available for GTA San Andreas.