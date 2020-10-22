GTA San Andreas: 5 Best Graphics Mods for the Game in 2020

As of when this article is being written, GTA San Andreas is officially 16 years old. That's a lot of time for people to mod the living daylights out of one of the most beloved titles of all time. While the game's story and mechanics still hold up in 2020, its visuals leave a lot to be desired. If you're looking to breathe new life into this childhood classic, look no further, and install these 5 graphics mods for GTA San Andreas. It will quite literally carry your visual experience into this new decade.

1. V Graphics

V Graphics is the name for an ENB series mod that affects how the games shaders, lighting and reflections look, and this particular mod tunes the look and feel of the game to match that of GTA 5. This mod is perfect for someone looking for a change in the visual tone of the game, as it affects the vibrance, saturation and colour balancing.

2. SRt3 Mipmap

SRt3 Mipmap is a complete surface texture overhaul for San Andreas, changing its outdated low resolution surfaces into something you'd expect out of a modern AAA title. Everything from road textures to shop logos are redone and look super crisp. We recommend pairing this with all the other graphics mods mentioned here for the ultimate experience.

3. 90s AVP Reborn 2.0

Advertisement

Improved Car Model Graphics | Image Credits: moddb.com

90s Atmosphere Vehicles Pack Reborn 2.0 is a vehicle model pack that replaces the low poly count of the in-game car models with beautifully detailed versions that keep the essence of San Andreas the same, while upping the visual fidelity. They are built to resemble real life versions of the cars, adding another layer of believability to the world of San Andreas.

4. BSOR: American Dream

Better Vegetation | Image Courtesy: gtainside.com

Trees, grass and other foliage are often overlooked in graphics overhauls, but Behind Space Of Realities: American Dream greatly enhances the amount of vegetation seen in game, and really builds a spectacular graphical experience overall. This mod comprehensively covers over 40 types of trees and shrubs all over Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Venturas.

5. CJ Remastered Graphics Mod

CJ Remastered | Image courtesy: mixmods.com.br

Advertisement

What would a graphics mod be without an upgrade to the one character you'd be seeing all game. CJ gets a facelift into the 21st century with the Carl Johnson Remastered mod which sees every aspect of CJ's character model completely refined, upscaled and improved. As an added bonus this mod also upgrades CJ's Clothing textures and shoes.

Apply all 5 of these graphics mods for an rejuvenated experience on one of the pillars of gaming, and share some of your graphics masterpieces with us on Twitter. Who knows, you could be featured here!