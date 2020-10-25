GTA San Andreas: 5 most popular mods of all time

GTA boasts one of the most active modding communities in gaming, and some of the best mods in gaming have come out of the community. There are plenty of great mods available for every game in the franchise, and the majority of them are of exceptional quality.

GTA San Andreas is undeniably one of the most popular games in the series, and it has some of the best mods in the history of the industry.

5 most popular mods of all-time for GTA San Andreas

1) GTA United

The GTA modding community has never been afraid to go big, as is exemplified best by the GTA United mod, which brought the game's iconic cities and replaces San Andreas with them.

In the mod, San Andreas is replaced by a combination of the maps of Liberty City and Vice City. While it isn't the most revolutionary of mods, and neither does it add a bunch of story content, it is still one of the best mods available for GTA San Andreas.

Just the sight of CJ cycling down familiar roads of Vice City is something that fans would download the mod for, and hence it has been one of the most downloaded mods for the game.

2) Dragon Ball Mod

Advertisement

The Dragon Ball mod represents everything that is great about the GTA modding community. The mod essentially lets players take control of their favourite characters from the iconic anime and have the full arsenal of their moveset.

Taking on the police as the Prince of Saiyyans and unleashing ki blasts from the air never seems to get boring. The character models are also done extremely well, making the Dragon Ball mod one of the best ways to experience the world of the anime, outside of the licensed games.

3) Parkour Mod

The GTA franchise has, historically, had a pretty standard movement and traversal mechanic with the basics having been done fairly well. The game had the added features of being able to climb onto ledges and rooftops, however, this mod takes it to an entirely new level.

The mod allows the player to backflip and run up walls all over Los Santos and have a great time while doing it. The mod has an extensive list of controls for moves, and players can use a variety of tricks in combination.

Advertisement

While it won't be competing against games like Mirror's Edge, it is still a great mod that adds a new way to experience GTA San Andreas.

4) Portal Gun

One of the most popular game series in the last couple of decades was Valve's now-iconic Portal games. Perhaps the most iconic aspects of the game came by the way of the Portal gun, which essentially allows the player to create a portal in the space-time continuum.

Essentially, players transport objects and other things through the portal from one place to the other almost instantly. This mod brings the Portal gun to GTA San Andreas with vastly entertaining results.

The Portal Gun adds a lot of chaos to an already pretty chaotic game, and the results are absolutely fantastic.

5) GTA First-Person Mod

GTA V brought the first-person perspective to the franchise and was an instant favourite of the community. The first-person mod increases the immersion ten-fold, adding a whole level of authenticity to the game.

Advertisement

The first-person mod essentially lets players truly become a part of the game world in a way that is simply not possible with a third-person perspective. This mod lets players experience the game in an entirely new way.

This essentially adds a whole new dimension to the game, providing a lot of incentive to replay the game after a long time.