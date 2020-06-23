GTA San Andreas: 5 reasons why the game is remembered fondly by its fans

GTA: San Andreas has always been a fan-favourite and holds a special place in the hearts of GTA fans.

Here we look at a few reasons why the game is so well-liked by its fans.

GTA: San Andreas

GTA: San Andreas is probably one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. It has a devoted fan base that swears by the game as being the best in the series.

From the game's amazing soundtrack that consists of some of the best music from the 90s including classic West Cast Hip-Hop, to its brilliant open-world. The game has plenty to offer to everyone who plays the game.

Here we look at 5 reasons we feel the game has been so fondly remembered by fans.

5 Reasons why GTA San Andreas is a Fan-Favourite

5) The Tone and Atmosphere

The game doesn't make a serious comment on modern-day crime, pop culture, and media. It simply exists to give the player an intriguing story-line that is packed with fun and great cinematic moments.

The game is fun from the start and there rarely is a dull moment throughout the game's considerable playtime. The game gets significantly goofy as time goes by; from gang wars to government conspiracies, the game has wonderful moments from start to end.

4) The Soundtrack

GTA San Andreas Soundtrack

No praise of a GTA game is complete without a nod to their wonderful soundtrack. The soundtrack for GTA: San Andreas perfectly represents the era it is set in. The soundtrack of the game consists of classics from the West Coast, Grunge and Punk Rock era of music from the 90s.

From Soundgarden, Rage Against the Machine to N.W.A and Snoop Dogg, the game's eclectic soundtrack is a wonderful part of the game.

3) The Characters

Big Smoke, Sweet, and Ryder (L-R)

While the series has always been consistent in giving the players a memorable set of supporting cast, GTA: San Andreas does that and so much more.

It has perhaps the best villain in any GTA game, Officer Frank Tenpennny, played masterfully by the legendary Samuel L. Jackson. The cast of characters include fan-favourites like Ryder, Sweet, and the famous Big Smoke; known for giving CJ grief over not being able to 'follow the train'.

2) The RPG Elements

Customizing clothing in GTA: San Andreas

This was the first game in the GTA franchise that allowed players to customise their character to this degree. If players wished, they could take CJ to the gym and put on some muscle mass.

CJ would also take Health damage when he got hungry, subsequently, he would also get fat if the player does not work out.

Players could even buy clothing from the game's many stores and even get a unique haircut for CJ. These elements went a long way in making a player invest in the character.

1) Grove Street and Los Santos

"Grove Street, home"

CJ's first words upon looking at his old neighborhood were "Grove Street, home". Over the course of the game, the players grow to feel the same as CJ. Grove Street is part of the Los Santos inner-city called Davis, which is inspired by real-life city of Compton.

The authentic setting of Grove Street, and Los Santos makes for an amazing open-world that encourages the player to explore every corner.