GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for PS2

To say that GTA San Andreas was a success on the PS2 would be a massive understatement as the game broke all sales records. It is the highest-selling game on the PS2 by a long margin and is testament to the game's quality.

GTA San Andreas came in at just the right time, with Rockstar riding the wave of success after the hit that was GTA Vice City. San Andreas, in many ways, was a game ahead of its time, with its inclusion of more RPG-like elements.

GTA San Andreas would be the last game in the series to experiment that heavily with RPG elements. One of the best parts of the GTA San Andreas came in the form of its numerous cheat codes.

As has become a tradition in the GTA franchise, Rockstar makes it a point to include a variety of cheat codes to let players wreak absolute havoc in their game world.

GTA San Andreas PS2 Cheat Codes

Health, Armor, and Money: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Infinite Ammo: L1, R1, SQUARE, R1, LEFT, R2, R1, LEFT, SQUARE, DOWN, L1, L1

Infinite Health: Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle

Weapon Set 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP

Weapon Set 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT

Weapon Set 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

Spawn Rhino Tank: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, L2, R1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

Spawn Jetpack: L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT, L1, L2, R1, R2, UP, DOWN, LEFT, RIGHT

Wanted Level Down: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN

Pedestrian Riot: DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (cannot be disabled)

Maximum Muscle: TRIANGLE, UP, UP, LEFT, RIGHT, SQUARE, CIRCLE, LEFT

Maximum Respect: L1, R1, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1

Maximum Sex Appeal: CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, TRIANGLE, UP, CIRCLE, R1, L2, UP, TRIANGLE, L1, L1, L1

Maximum Vehicle Stats: SQUARE, L2, X, R1, L2, L2, LEFT, R1, RIGHT, L1, L1, L1

Night: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE.

Orange Sky and Time Stopped at 21:00: LEFT, LEFT, L2, R1, RIGHT, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, L2, X

Overcast Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE

Pedestrian Riot (cannot be disabled): DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, TRIANGLE, X, TRIANGLE, UP, DOWN

Peds Attack (guns): X, L1, UP, SQUARE, DOWN, X, L2, TRIANGLE, DOWN, R1, L1, L1

Perfect Handling: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1