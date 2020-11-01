GTA San Andreas: Cluckin' Bell comes to life

Who hasn't heard of GTA San Andreas? Back in the day, this game was very popular and continues to be the same. You could do almost everything in that game, and that's what made it stand out so much from the other games at that time. Yes, the graphics were a bit on the lower side, but well, it's the best of what we could have had then.

Cluckin' Bell and GTA San Andreas

One of the game's main features was that the player could go around anywhere and eat absolutely anything and everything that they wanted. And one of the most famous joints in the place was the Cluckin' Bell.

As a part of Halloween, a restaurant in the Oakland area ended up cosplaying as the Cluckin' Bell, straight out of GTA San Andreas. The restaurant called 'World Famous Hot Boys' got in touch with IGN and informed the people that they were cosplaying as the said restaurant from GTA San Andreas. They also sent in some really cool merchandise to the streamers at IGN to try them out.

As a part of the promotion, they had a pair of chicken-shaped hats, a Cluckin' Bell themed shirt, and Air Chicken Wings, which are actually a pair of shoes. Customers can avail of these products at their Oakland outlet and their outlet in Sacramento.

They also had a custom bottle of Sprunk, which is again a tribute to the drink that was served in Cluckin' Bell in GTA San Andreas. If you check out their Instagram page, you'll notice that they're heavily investing in the Cluckin' Bell idea.

This is a very interesting marketing strategy that the restaurant has taken up. Knowing the fact that GTA San Andreas is still a pop culture icon because of its elaborate storyline, side missions, and the great number of things that you can do in the game, it's not a surprise that a restaurant would want to heavily bank upon a GTA game for its promotion.

You can check out the entire video here. Have fun and happy Halloween!