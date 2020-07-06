GTA San Andreas: Xbox 360 Cheat Codes

Here is how to make the gameplay of GTA San Andreas entertaining by using cheat codes.

Here are a few Xbox 360 cheat codes for GTA San Andreas.

GTA San Andreas. Image: Dexerto.

If you want to add a fun twist to the already entertaining game that is GTA San Andreas, then you can resort to using cheat codes. Cheat codes are fun to play with and you can get creative with the gameplay of GTA San Andreas if you use them appropriately.

GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for Xbox 360

Few GTA San Andreas cheats. Image: YouTube.

Here are few of the cheat codes for GTA San Andreas:

To have full health: RT, RB, LT , A, Left , Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

To increase Wanted Level: B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, A Down

To decrease Wanted Level: RT, RT, B, RB, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

To get access to aggressive drivers: Right, RB, Up, Up, RB, B, X, RB, LT, Right, Down, LT

For aggressive traffic: RB, B, RT, LB, Left RT, LT, RB, LB

For nitrous activation in cars: Left, Y, RT, LT, Up, X, Y, Down, B, LB, LT, LT

To fill traffic with junk cars: LB, Right, LT, Up, A, LT, LB, RB, RT, LT, LT, LT

To make the cars have Tank properties: LT, LB, LB, Up, Down, Down, Up, RT, RB, RB

To make vehicles invisible: Y, LT, Y, RB, X, LT, LT

To access all weapons: Down, X, A, Left, RT, RB, Left, Down, Down, LT, LT, LT

To activate the Midnight mode: X, LT, RT, Right, A, Up, LT, Left, Left

For boosting adrenaline: A, A, X, RT, LT, A, Down, Left, A

For better suspension: X, X, RB, Left, Up, X, RB, A, A, A

To make cars fly: X, Down, LB, Up, LT, B, Up, A, Left

To make cars swim: Right, RB, B, RT, LB, X, RT, RB

To make everything chaotic: LB, Right, LT, Y, Right, Right, RT, LT, Right, LT, LT, LT

To make everything cloud: Down, Down, Left, X, Left, RB, X, A, RT, LT, LT

Destroy vehicles in GTA San Andreas . Image: Google Docs.

To destroy vehicles: RB, LB, RT, LT, LB, RB, X, Y, B, Y, LB, LT

For fast cars: Right, RT, Up, LB, LB, Left, RT, LT, RT, RT

To increase the pace of time: B, B, LT, X, LT, X, X, X, LT, Y, B, Y

To increase the pace of the gameplay: Y, Up, Right, Down, LB, LT, X

To make boats fly: RB, B, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, X, Y

Make cars and boats fly in GTA San Andreas. Image: YouTube.

To make the weather foggy: A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, A

To aim weapons while driving: Up, Up, X, LB, Right, A, RT, Down, RB, B

To increase the speed of cars: Up, LT, RT, Up, Right, Up, A, LB, A, LT

To be equipped with a jetpack: Left, Right, LT, LB, RT, RB, Up, Down, Left, Right

For infinite ammunition: LT, RT, X, RT, Left, RB, RT, Left, X, Down, LT, LT

For boosting health: Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RT, Right, Down, Up, Y

To make cars jump: Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RB, Right

To remove pedestrians and cops: LB, Up, RT, RT, Left, RT, RT, RB, Right, Down

To make it noon: A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Down

To improve handling ability: Y, RT, RT, Left, RT, LT, RB, LT

Use the Sandstrom cheat in GTA San Andreas. Image: YouTube.

For sandstorm: Up, Down, LT, LT, LB, LB, LT, LB, RT, RB

For super jumps: Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RB, RB

For super punches: Up, Left, A, Y, RT, B, B, B, LB