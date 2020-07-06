GTA San Andreas: Xbox 360 Cheat Codes
- Here is how to make the gameplay of GTA San Andreas entertaining by using cheat codes.
- Here are a few Xbox 360 cheat codes for GTA San Andreas.
If you want to add a fun twist to the already entertaining game that is GTA San Andreas, then you can resort to using cheat codes. Cheat codes are fun to play with and you can get creative with the gameplay of GTA San Andreas if you use them appropriately.
GTA San Andreas Cheat Codes for Xbox 360
Here are few of the cheat codes for GTA San Andreas:
To have full health: RT, RB, LT , A, Left , Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
To increase Wanted Level: B, Right, B, Right, Left, X, A Down
To decrease Wanted Level: RT, RT, B, RB, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
To get access to aggressive drivers: Right, RB, Up, Up, RB, B, X, RB, LT, Right, Down, LT
For aggressive traffic: RB, B, RT, LB, Left RT, LT, RB, LB
For nitrous activation in cars: Left, Y, RT, LT, Up, X, Y, Down, B, LB, LT, LT
To fill traffic with junk cars: LB, Right, LT, Up, A, LT, LB, RB, RT, LT, LT, LT
To make the cars have Tank properties: LT, LB, LB, Up, Down, Down, Up, RT, RB, RB
To make vehicles invisible: Y, LT, Y, RB, X, LT, LT
To access all weapons: Down, X, A, Left, RT, RB, Left, Down, Down, LT, LT, LT
To activate the Midnight mode: X, LT, RT, Right, A, Up, LT, Left, Left
For boosting adrenaline: A, A, X, RT, LT, A, Down, Left, A
For better suspension: X, X, RB, Left, Up, X, RB, A, A, A
To make cars fly: X, Down, LB, Up, LT, B, Up, A, Left
To make cars swim: Right, RB, B, RT, LB, X, RT, RB
To make everything chaotic: LB, Right, LT, Y, Right, Right, RT, LT, Right, LT, LT, LT
To make everything cloud: Down, Down, Left, X, Left, RB, X, A, RT, LT, LT
To destroy vehicles: RB, LB, RT, LT, LB, RB, X, Y, B, Y, LB, LT
For fast cars: Right, RT, Up, LB, LB, Left, RT, LT, RT, RT
To increase the pace of time: B, B, LT, X, LT, X, X, X, LT, Y, B, Y
To increase the pace of the gameplay: Y, Up, Right, Down, LB, LT, X
To make boats fly: RB, B, Up, LT, Right, RT, Right, Up, X, Y
To make the weather foggy: A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, A
To aim weapons while driving: Up, Up, X, LB, Right, A, RT, Down, RB, B
To increase the speed of cars: Up, LT, RT, Up, Right, Up, A, LB, A, LT
To be equipped with a jetpack: Left, Right, LT, LB, RT, RB, Up, Down, Left, Right
For infinite ammunition: LT, RT, X, RT, Left, RB, RT, Left, X, Down, LT, LT
For boosting health: Down, A, Right, Left, Right, RT, Right, Down, Up, Y
To make cars jump: Up, A, Y, A, Y, A, X, RB, Right
To remove pedestrians and cops: LB, Up, RT, RT, Left, RT, RT, RB, Right, Down
To make it noon: A, LT, LT, LB, LB, LB, Down
To improve handling ability: Y, RT, RT, Left, RT, LT, RB, LT
For sandstorm: Up, Down, LT, LT, LB, LB, LT, LB, RT, RB
For super jumps: Up, Up, Y, Y, Up, Up, Left, Right, X, RB, RB
For super punches: Up, Left, A, Y, RT, B, B, B, LBPublished 06 Jul 2020, 22:34 IST