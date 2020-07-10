GTA: Top 5 worst characters of all-time

Writing a great character is extremely tough, but Rockstar has managed to write quite a few in the GTA franchise.

These are some of the most poorly written characters in the GTA franchise.

(picture credits: thegamer)

The GTA franchise has provided gamers with some of the most iconic characters in all of gaming. From Scarface-like Tommy Vercetti to violence-personified psychopaths like Trevor Phillips, Rockstar has done a great job at writing captivating characters.

A franchise as steeped in history as the GTA franchise, and numerous installments, there are bound to be a few missteps. While characters like Big Smoke and Officer Tenpenny were hateable, they were so by design.

The player was meant to not like the characters mentioned above. However, there were characters that players simply did not like, for one reason or the other.

Here we look at 5 of the worst characters in the GTA franchise.

5 of the worst GTA characters of all-time

5) OG Loc

A friend of the protagonist CJ in GTA San Andreas, OG Loc is fresh out of prison and is supremely annoying.

Meant to be a character designed for comic relief, OG Loc usually comes off annoying in the same way as Jar-Jark Binks in the Star Wars prequels.

While some players claim that OG Loc eventually grew on them, the majority of the players absolutely abhor the character with ambitions of becoming a rapper.

4) Brucie Kibbutz

Brucie made his first appearance in GTA IV as a friend of Roman Bellic and eventually helps out Niko by giving him jobs in Liberty City.

Brucie is a lot of things: steroid junky, annoying, and maybe even infuriating but he is simply not funny. Perhaps Rockstar designed Brucie to be completely aloof of his lack of humour, but his relentless attempts at it would suggest otherwise.

Constantly in a fit of roid rage, Brucie doesn't take too long to get on your nerves.

3) Roman Bellic

It was extremely hard to put Roman Bellic on this list, for his character eventually is very sympathetic. However, throughout the game, the only thing standing in the way of you and your success is usually a call from your favourite cousin: Roman.

Even Niko himself grows tired of Roman's antics from time to time in the game. His constant complaining and a weird obsession with Bowling doesn't help his case.

Although Roman does grow on you eventually, everything leading up to it makes it quite difficult.

2) Toni Cipriani

Toni, unlike the others on this list, isn't a supporting character, but the protagonist of GTA: Liberty City Stories. There is absolutely nothing to Toni that helps him stand out in a sea of great GTA protagonists.

Toni isn't an annoying or hateable character by any stretch of the imagination but makes an even more grave error: Toni Cipriani is simply bland.

Lacking much in the way of character development, Toni feels like a blank slate at best.

1) Catalina

Single-handedly responsible for one of the most annoying sections of the GTA San Andreas experience, Catalina is a character with little redeeming qualities.

The primary antagonist of GTA III and an incessantly annoying supporting character in GTA San Andreas, Catalina is more of a caricature than a real character.

One of the worst written characters in the GTA franchise, it does come off sometimes that Catalina exists solely to annoy the players.