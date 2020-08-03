GTA 5 Discs: Are they still available?

GTA V, one of the most popular games of this decade, has managed to stay relevant nearly seven years after its release. It ranks third in the highest-selling video games of all-time.

GTA V was released only on consoles initially in the year 2013, and it took Rockstar Games 2 years to bring the game over to the PC.

Gaming has truly evolved over the years, and data storage technology has obviously played a huge part in gaming. Younger players might not remember the days of bringing home GTA games in 2 or more CDs.

CDs gave way to DVDs, which had exponentially more storage, resulting in fewer discs. Then came the blu-ray discs, which are now the norm for physical discs for consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One.

Console players can still revel in the joy of owning a physical copy of the game, complete with discs and additional merchandise such as the physical map that usually comes with GTA and Red Dead Redemption games. However, PC players don't have that luxury.

GTA V Discs: Are they still around?

Sadly, PC players have to settle for a digital download, usually from Steam, and website such as Amazon only offer the PC version of the game in the form of a numeric code for Steam.

Therefore, it is scarce to own physical copies of games on PC, which has both its upsides and downsides. The obvious downside being not able to hold a physical copy of the game and not being able to share it with friends.

However, there are just as many, if not more upsides to this situation. Clear advantages include things such as not having to worry about damaging the disc or losing it.

Steam, more often than not, usually has a great sale or discounted for games like GTA V, and players can often find good deals on the Store.

Rockstar initially did ship GTA V discs upon the game's launch in 2013 for certain international regions outside of USA. However, they are all but gone at this point and finding a physical copy of the game is extremely tough.

The physical copy of the game apparently shipped with seven discs in the box. Given the size of the game, that should come as no surprise.