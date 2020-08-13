GTA V is nothing short of a cultural phenomenon and a landmark moment in gaming that has been one of the highest-grossing entertainment products of all-time.

The game is available across many platforms: from consoles to handheld devices. With the rising popularity of games on smartphones, Rockstar sensed an opportunity in the mobile gaming market.

Therefore, a lot of games from the GTA franchise were made available on the Google Play Store as well as the App Store for smartphones. GTA games on mobile are competent ports that function quite well.

However, GTA V has not yet been made available for smartphone devices, and it is likely to stay that way for a while at least.

GTA V Mobile Download: Is it legal?

Many sites and Youtube channels claim to host APK files available for download, but more likely than not, they are malicious software disguised as the game itself. GTA V is too large a game to be ported over to mobile devices at this point.

Even though smartphone technology has progressed by leaps and bounds over the years, a game of GTA V's scale is still a mighty task. Therefore, to protect your device from being infected by malicious software, it is advised to download apps only from the Google Play Store or App Store.

In the meantime, there are several other games from the GTA franchise available on both the Google Play Store and App Store, namely:

Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars

These are extremely fun titles in the franchise and also some of the most popular, with Chinatown Wars being perfect for mobile devices as it was designed as a handheld game from the start.