GTA VC Cheater: All you need to know

GTA Vice City (picture credits: unilad)

Perhaps no other game in the GTA franchise gave the players a more memorable city than GTA: Vice City in the form of the titular Vice City.

The city's architecture and feel was inspired by real-life Miami and paid homage to the classics of the 80s such as Scarface, Carlito's Way, and Miami Vice.

The game's protagonist, voiced by the iconic Ray Liotta of Goodfellas, Tommy Vercetti, was a foot soldier of the Italian mob from Liberty City. He was sent to Vice City for a drug deal.

When the deal goes sideways, Tommy must uncover who was behind the sabotage and subsequently take over Vice City as its new kingpin.

The Scarface-like rise to the top was an instant hit among GTA fans and fans of gaming, in general. GTA's success was also helped in good measure by its immaculate soundtrack, featuring some of the greatest hits from the 80s that played in the in-game radio.

GTA Vice City on Android and VC Cheater

GTA: Vice City on Android

GTA Vice City received an Anroid app so that players could play the game on their mobile devices. Mobile gaming has been on a rise lately, and GTA Vice City provides the perfect platform to mobile gamers.

With the increased functionality of the phones and capable hardware, mobile devices are quite capable handheld devices for gaming and are extremely portable.

One of the many joys of playing GTA:Vice City on the PC was the ability to use any one of the numerous cheat codes available in the game that allowed for chaotic, and even hilarious moments.

To use cheats on Android devices, players can use third-party unofficial apps such as GTA VC Cheater to enable cheats in the game.

However, it is always advisable not to use cheats while playing the game, in order to get a true experience that the developers want the players to have while playing the game.

You can use GTA VC Cheater while playing the game, but be sure to have multiple save files as using cheats can sometimes break the game and lead to corrupted save files.