GTA Vice City: 5 best graphics mods in 2020

If GTA Vice City were a person, it'd be old enough to drink. Released 18 years ago in 2002, Rockstar's second entry in the 3D era, right after GTA 3, Vice City takes place in the publisher's homage to 80's Miami.

Flush with neon lights, beachfront, and illicit substances, GTA Vice City's story holds up even today, though the same can't be said about its graphics. For those wishing the opposite, this article discusses how to bring the Vice City experience into 2020 with some brilliant visual mods.

Five best graphics mods for GTA Vice City in 2020

1. GTA Vice Cry Reborn

What happens when a surface blender and an AI upscaler are put together? Crisp, clean textures is what. Manually processed and enhanced, GTA Vice Cry Reborn brings all the low-resolution textures into the 21st century, along with other updated mipmaps and skybox changes. Players can try this mod and see the instant graphics upgrade.

2. GTA VC ICEnhancer 0.6.6

One of the most popular ENB series mods out there, ICEnhancer is back, this time bringing upgraded graphics to GTA Vice City. Colour correction, upgraded time-cycles, and reflections are just some of the features included in this mod. The most notable change is to particle effects in the game and improved shadows around objects. Gamers can find it mod here.

3. GTA Vice City Widescreen Fix

Unless gamers are still rocking a 4:3 CRT from the early 2000s, they will want to check this mod out. It fixes the issue that plagued the original release, which is UI stretching and warped texture graphics at 16:9 resolution. Players can plug this mod in and enjoy GTA Vice City at resolutions like 1080p and above.

4. Project2DFX

Project2DFX is a collection of plugins that removes limiters placed on graphics effects such as lighting coronas, which were relevant for PC hardware at the time. It also increases the visual fidelity of the game to match modern standards. The LOD, or level of detail, bias is significantly upped in this mod, making GTA Vice City look vibrant and alive, especially during night time. Users can get it mod here.

5. Vice City Remastered HUD Interface

Bringing every single UI element up in quality, Vice City Remastered HUD Interface aims to remaster every single icon in the game, either in a high-resolution setting or as completely hand-made from scratch. This brings the PC version more in line with the quality of the Android and iOS remasters that came out earlier this decade. Players can try it here.