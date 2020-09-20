GTA Vice City Car Cheat Codes- PC, PS2/3/4, Xbox 360

GTA Vice, despite its clear age, is far from being considered an outdated title in the gaming community. Fans of the GTA franchise have spent the majority of their childhood playing games like GTA Vice City.
One of the most beloved aspects of the game came in the form of cheat codes, which allowed players to alter the game drastically. The inclusion of these cheat codes allowed for some genuinely ridiculous gameplay in GTA Vice City.
GTA Vice City Car Cheat Codes for PS2/PS3/ PS4
- Spawn A Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
- Spawn A Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Spawn A Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn A Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn A Hotring Racer #2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
- Spawn A Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn A Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn A Romero's Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Spawn A Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left
- Spawn A Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawns The Hot Ring Racer: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
GTA Vice City Car Cheat Codes for PC
- Spawn Tank:PANZER
- Spawn Bloodring Banger:TRAVELINSTYLE
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger:GETTHEREQUICKLY
- Spawn Sabre TurboGETTHEREFAST
- Spawn Hotring Racer
- GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST
- Spawn Hearse THELASTRIDE
- Spawn Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR
- Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR
- Spawn Caddie: BETTERTHANWALKING
- Flying Boats: AIRSHIP
GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for Xbox 360
- Spawn Bloodring Banger: ↑, →, →, L1, →, ↑, SQUARE, L2
- Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger: ↓, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, ←, ←
- Spawn Sabre Turbo: →L2, ↓, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, ←
- Spawn Hotring Racer: R1, CIRCLE, R2, →, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1
- Spawn Alt Hotring Racer: R2, L1, CIRCLE, →, L1, R1, →, ↑, CIRCLE, R2
- Spawn Hearse: ↓, R2, ↓, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, ←, →
- Spawn Limo: R2, ↑, L2, ←, ←, R1, L1, CIRCLE, →
- Spawn Trashmaster: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, ←, ←, R1, L1, CIRCLE, →
- Spawn Caddie: CIRCLE, L1, ↑, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, X
- Flying Boats: R2, Circle, ↑, L1, →, R1, →, ↑, Square, Triangle
- Nearby Vehicles Explode :R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1
- Road Rage: R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, ←, R1, L1, R2, L2
- Pink Cars: CIRCLE, L1, ↓, L2, ←, X, R1, L1, →, X
- Black Cars: CIRCLE, L2, ↑, R1, ←, X, R1, L1, ←, CIRCLE
- Flying Vehicles: Triangle, Circle, Triangle, ↑, ←, ↓, ↓, ↓, ↓