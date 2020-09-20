GTA Vice City Car Cheat Codes- PC, PS2/3/4, Xbox 360

GTA Vice, despite its clear age, is far from being considered an outdated title in the gaming community. Fans of the GTA franchise have spent the majority of their childhood playing games like GTA Vice City.

One of the most beloved aspects of the game came in the form of cheat codes, which allowed players to alter the game drastically. The inclusion of these cheat codes allowed for some genuinely ridiculous gameplay in GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City Car Cheat Codes for PS2/PS3/ PS4

Spawn A Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Spawn A Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Spawn A Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn A Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn A Hotring Racer #2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Spawn A Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn A Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn A Romero's Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Spawn A Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Spawn A Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawns The Hot Ring Racer: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

GTA Vice City Car Cheat Codes for PC

Spawn Tank:PANZER

Spawn Bloodring Banger:TRAVELINSTYLE

Spawn Alt Bloodring Banger:GETTHEREQUICKLY

Spawn Sabre TurboGETTHEREFAST

Spawn Hotring Racer

GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED

Spawn Alt Hotring Racer GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST

Spawn Hearse THELASTRIDE

Spawn Limo: ROCKANDROLLCAR

Spawn Trashmaster: RUBBISHCAR

Spawn Caddie: BETTERTHANWALKING

Flying Boats: AIRSHIP

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for Xbox 360