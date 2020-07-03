GTA Vice City cheat codes for Android devices

GTA Vice City was released for Android devices on its 10th anniversary, back in 2012.

Here is a list of cheat codes that you can use in the game's Android verison.

GTA Vice City (Picture Courtesy: Thehλlfer/YT)

GTA Vice City is still regarded as one of the finest games of the franchise, and was the second 3D game in the GTA series. The game is about 18 years old now, and for its tenth anniversary, GTA Vice City was ported to Android and iOS devices, releasing for the former on 12th December 2012.

A vast open world with a good storyline makes this game a decent time killer. And players can make GTA Vice City a bit more fun with the use of cheat codes.

How to use GTA Vice City cheat codes for Android

There is no direct way to enter cheat codes for the Android version of the game, but there is a way around it. Players need to download an application called Hacker's Keyboard, which can be done from Google Play Store for free. This will be used to enter cheats. Players can also use any other keyboard of their choice from the store.

After the application has been installed, players have to enable the permanent notification from the app’s settings. They can then launch the game, and from the notification, enable the keyboard and enter the desired cheats.

The cheat codes for the mobile version are the same as the PC version.

Here are some cheats codes that players can use in GTA Vice City:

ASPIRINE – Full health

PRECIOUSPROTECTION – Full armour

THUGSTOOLS – Get basic weapons

PROFESSIONALTOOLS – Get light weapons

NUTTERTOOLS – Get heavy weapons

PANZER – Spawn a tank (Rhino)

SEAWAYS – To drive cars over water

BIGBANG- Blow all the cars

GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a hotring racer

GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo

GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect handling

LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease wanted level

CHASESTAT - Shows media level (when 2+ stars)

ALOVELYDAY - Sunny/Clear weather

APLEASANTDAY: To enjoy nice weather