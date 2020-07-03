GTA Vice City cheat codes for Android devices
- GTA Vice City was released for Android devices on its 10th anniversary, back in 2012.
- Here is a list of cheat codes that you can use in the game's Android verison.
GTA Vice City is still regarded as one of the finest games of the franchise, and was the second 3D game in the GTA series. The game is about 18 years old now, and for its tenth anniversary, GTA Vice City was ported to Android and iOS devices, releasing for the former on 12th December 2012.
A vast open world with a good storyline makes this game a decent time killer. And players can make GTA Vice City a bit more fun with the use of cheat codes.
How to use GTA Vice City cheat codes for Android
There is no direct way to enter cheat codes for the Android version of the game, but there is a way around it. Players need to download an application called Hacker's Keyboard, which can be done from Google Play Store for free. This will be used to enter cheats. Players can also use any other keyboard of their choice from the store.
After the application has been installed, players have to enable the permanent notification from the app’s settings. They can then launch the game, and from the notification, enable the keyboard and enter the desired cheats.
The cheat codes for the mobile version are the same as the PC version.
Here are some cheats codes that players can use in GTA Vice City:
ASPIRINE – Full health
PRECIOUSPROTECTION – Full armour
THUGSTOOLS – Get basic weapons
PROFESSIONALTOOLS – Get light weapons
NUTTERTOOLS – Get heavy weapons
PANZER – Spawn a tank (Rhino)
SEAWAYS – To drive cars over water
BIGBANG- Blow all the cars
GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a hotring racer
GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo
GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect handling
LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease wanted level
CHASESTAT - Shows media level (when 2+ stars)
ALOVELYDAY - Sunny/Clear weather
APLEASANTDAY: To enjoy nice weatherPublished 03 Jul 2020, 14:52 IST