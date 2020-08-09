GTA Vice City Cheat Codes on PC

People often have fond memories of playing GTA games from way back, but rarely do they remember playing GTA Vice City without the use of cheat codes. The difficulty wasn't always the reason for people using cheats, but it certainly added to it.

Games from the GTA franchise aren't particularly challenging, but the clunky combat mechanics often made it a chore to get through combat without using the health cheat in GTA Vice City.

While cheats can be used to make the game easier in GTA Vice City, more often than not, players use cheats to have fun. The possibilities are endless when you wield a minigun while also flying through the air in GTA.

All GTA Vice Cheats on PC

MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers

'Note: This article is for beginners, while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs', remember you were in their shoes not long ago.'