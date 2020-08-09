GTA Vice City Cheat Codes on PC

People often have fond memories of playing GTA games from way back, but rarely do they remember playing GTA Vice City without the use of cheat codes. The difficulty wasn't always the reason for people using cheats, but it certainly added to it.
Games from the GTA franchise aren't particularly challenging, but the clunky combat mechanics often made it a chore to get through combat without using the health cheat in GTA Vice City.
While cheats can be used to make the game easier in GTA Vice City, more often than not, players use cheats to have fun. The possibilities are endless when you wield a minigun while also flying through the air in GTA.
All GTA Vice Cheats on PC
- MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers
- NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons
- THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons
- PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons
- IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK - All cars are black
- AHAIRDRESSERSCAR - All cars are pink
- GREENLIGHT - All traffic lights are green
- BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars
- SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water
- COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly
- STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP - Change Skin/Clothes
- ICANTTAKEITANYMORE - Commit Suicide
- LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level
- ABITDRIEG - Dense Clouds
- AIRSHIP - Fast boats can fly for short periods of time
- CANTSEEATHING - Foggy Weather
- PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor
- ASPIRINE - Full Health
- CHICKSWITHGUNS - Girls Carry Guns
- PROGRAMMER - Gives Tommy girly arms/legs
- FANNYMAGNET - Ladies Man, Women Follow You
- APLEASANTDAY - Light Clouds
- ONSPEED - Makes everything faster
- BOOOOOORING - Makes everything slower
- DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS - Makes Tommy fatter
- CERTAINDEATH - Makes you smoke a cigarette
- WHEELSAREALLINEED - Only the wheels of a car are visible
- OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS - Peds Carry Guns
- NOBODYLIKESME - Peds Hate You
- FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT - Peds Riot
- GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect Handling
- ILOOKLIKEHILARY - Play as Hilary King
- MYSONISALAWYER - Play as Ken Rosenberg
- LOOKLIKELANCE - Play as Lance Vance
- WELOVEOURDICK - Play as Love Fist character (Dick)
- ROCKANDROLLMAN - Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent)
- FOXYLITTLETHING - Play as Mercedes
- ONEARMEDBANDIT - Play as Phil Cassidy
- CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED - Play as Ricardo Diaz
- IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY - Play as Sonny Forelli
- YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level
- CHASESTAT - Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars)
- TRAVELINSTYLE - Spawn a Bloodring Banger
- GETTHEREQUICKLY - Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2
- BETTERTHANWALKING - Spawn a Caddie
- GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED - Spawn a Hotring Racer
- GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2
- PANZER - Spawn a Rhino
- THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse
- GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo
- RUBBISHCAR - Spawn a Trashmaster
- ROCKANDROLLCAR - Spawn Love Fist's Limo
- LIFEISPASSINGMEBY - Speed up game clock
- LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS - Sportscars have big wheels
- CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather
- ALOVELYDAY - Sunny/Clear Weather
Published 09 Aug 2020, 11:52 IST