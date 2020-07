GTA: Vice City cheat codes for PS2

There are some really fun cheat codes that can be used in GTA: Vice City.

These are the full list of GTA: Vice City cheat codes for PS2.

GTA: Vice City (Image courtesy: LADbible)

We all know that cheat codes are fun to use in the GTA games. So roam around in the streets of Vice City and use the following cheat codes to make your gaming experience even more enjoyable.

GTA: Vice City Cheat Codes for PS2

These are the cheat codes that you can use while playing GTA: Vice City on your PS2:

General Cheat Codes in GTA: Vice City:

For Tier 1 weapons: R2, R2, R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT DOWN, RIGHT, UP.

For Tier 2 weapons: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, LEFT.

For Tier 3 weapons: R1, R2, L1, R2, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, DOWN, DOWN

For low gravity: RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, DOWN, L1, R1.

For maximizing health: R1, R2, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP.

For instant body armor: R1, R2, L1, X, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP.

For slow-motion: TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, SQUARE, R2, R1.

For raising wanted level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT, LEFT, RIGHT.

For lowering wanted level: R1, R1, CIRCLE, R2, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN, UP, DOWN.

For faster traffic: R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L2.

For black cars: CIRCLE, L2, UP, R1, LEFT, X, R1, L1, LEFT, CIRCLE.

For pink cars: CIRCLE, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE.

For exploding cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, SQUARE, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE, L2, L1

For improving driving skills: TRIANGLE, R1, R1, LEFT, R1, L1, R2, L1.

For making the pedestrians go crazy: DOWN, LEFT, UP, LEFT, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

For speeding up the gameplay: CIRCLE, CIRCLE, L1, SQUARE, L1, SQUARE, SQUARE, SQUARE, L1, TRIANGLE, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE.

For attracting followers: CIRCLE, X, L1, L1, R2, X, X, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE.

For making cars float: RIGHT, R2, CIRCLE, R1, L2, SQUARE, R1, R2

For new tires: R2, L2, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP, LEFT, DOWN, RIGHT, UP.

For showing your media level: R2, CIRCLE, UP, L1, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, TRIANGLE

For faster motion: TRIANGLE, UP, RIGHT, DOWN, L2, L1, SQUARE.

For changing the appearance of Tommy in GTA: Vice City

Play as a different character in GTA: Vice City (Image courtesy: YouTube)

For Red Leather: RIGHT, RIGHT, LEFT, UP, L1, L2, LEFT, UP, DOWN, RIGHT

For Candy Suxxx: CIRCLE, R2, DOWN, R1, LEFT, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, L2

For Hilary King: R1, CIRCLE, R2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, R2

For Ken Rosenberg: RIGHT, L1, UP, L2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, X, R1

For Lance Vance: CIRCLE, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, X, L1

For Love Fist 1: DOWN, L1, DOWN, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, X, X

For Love Fist 2: R1, L2, R2, L1, RIGHT, R2, LEFT, X, SQUARE, L1

For Mercedes: R2, L1, UP, L1, RIGHT, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, TRIANGLE

For Phil Cassidy: RIGHT, R1, UP, R2, L1, RIGHT, R1, L1, RIGHT, CIRCLE

For Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, DOWN, L1, R2, L2

For Sonny Forelli: CIRCLE, L1, CIRCLE, L2, LEFT, X, R1, L1, X, X

Weather Cheats in GTA: Vice City

Weather Cheats in GTA: Vice City (Image courtesy YouTube)

For sunny weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, TRIANGLE

For foggy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

For rainy weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, CIRCLE

For overcast weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, SQUARE

For normal weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, DOWN

Vehicle cheats in GTA: Vice City

Romero's Hearse. Image; GTA Wiki - Fandom.

For Bloodring Banger: UP, RIGHT, RIGHT, L1, RIGHT, UP, SQUARE, L2

For Bloodring Banger Race Car: DOWN, R1, CIRCLE, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, LEFT, LEFT.

For Hotring Racer 1: R1, CIRCLE, R2, RIGHT, L1, L2, X, X, SQUARE, R1.

For Hotring Racer 2: R2, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT, L1, R1, RIGHT, UP, CIRCLE, R2.

For Love Fist’s Limo: R2, UP, L2, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT.

For Romero’s Hearse: DOWN, R2, DOWN, R1, L2, LEFT, R1, L1, LEFT, RIGHT.

For Sabre Turbo: RIGHT, L2, DOWN, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, CIRCLE, LEFT.

For Trashmaster: CIRCLE, R1, CIRCLE, R1, LEFT, LEFT, R1, L1, CIRCLE, RIGHT.