GTA Vice City cheat codes: PS2/PS3/PS4

Largely, every game in the GTA franchise has enjoyed massive success on every platform they were released on, including mobile phones. While all these titles have received a tonne of love from the community, perhaps none has been more popular than GTA Vice City.

This game continues to be a pop culture phenomenon, and GTA Vice City has achieved cult status within the gaming community. There are several things about GTA Vice City that just managed to hit it home for many players, and the extensive amount of cheat codes certainly helped.

Cheat codes weren't just there to make GTA Vice City easier, but also to add a bit of fun to the game. GTA Vice City had some of the highest number of cheat codes in any Grand Theft Auto game and is playable across three generations of PlayStations!

GTA Vice City cheat codes for PS2/PS3/PS4

GTA Vice City weapons and armor cheat codes:

All Weapons #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

All Weapons #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

All Weapons #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

GTA Vice City gameplay modifiers:

Black Cars: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Blow Up Cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Change Clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Commit Suicide: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Flying Cars: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Gals Drop Weapons: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X

Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Media Level Meter: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Pedestrian Attack: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)

GTA Vice City pedestrian cheats:

Pedestrian Riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Perfect Handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Pink Cars: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play As Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

GTA Vice City character switch cheats:

Play As Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

Play As Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Play As Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Play As Love Fist Guy #1: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Play As Love Fist Guy #2: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

Play As Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

Play As Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play As Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

Play As Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

GTA Vice City vehicle cheats:

Spawn A Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Spawn A Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Spawn A Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn A Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn A Hotring Racer #2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Spawn A Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn A Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn A Romero’s Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Spawn A Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Spawn A Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawns The Hot Ring Racer: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

GTA Vice City weather cheats: