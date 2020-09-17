GTA Vice City Cheat Codes: PS2/PS3/PS4, PC, Xbox 

GTA Vice City is one of the most celebrated games in not just the GTA franchise, but in all of gaming. The game's 80s aesthetic and setting have become iconic, and some would even argue it as the beginning of the now famous Retrowave.
The game's fascination with everything 80s is reflected in its choice of inspirations such as Scarface, Miami Vice, and Carlito's Way. On top of that, GTA Vice City is looked back on with fondness for its inclusion of a large number of cheat codes.
GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for all platforms
PS2/PS3/PS4 Cheat Codes:
GTA Vice City Weapons and Armour Cheat Codes:
- All Weapons #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- All Weapons #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- All Weapons #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
GTA Vice City Gameplay Modifiers:
- Black Cars: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle
- Blow Up Cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- Change Clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right
- Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Commit Suicide: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
- Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
- Flying Cars: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Gals Drop Weapons: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X
- Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Media Level Meter: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Pedestrian Attack: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)
GTA Vice City Pedestrian Cheats:
- Pedestrian Riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)
- Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
- Perfect Handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Pink Cars: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Play As Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2
GTA Vice City Character Switch Cheats:
- Play As Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2
- Play As Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1
- Play As Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1
- Play As Love Fist Guy #1: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Play As Love Fist Guy #2: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1
- Play As Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle
- Play As Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Play As Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2
- Play As Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheats:
- Spawn A Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
- Spawn A Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
- Spawn A Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn A Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn A Hotring Racer #2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
- Spawn A Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn A Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn A Romero's Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Spawn A Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left
- Spawn A Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawns The Hot Ring Racer: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
GTA Vice City Weather Cheats:
- Speed Up Time: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Stormy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle
- Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Very Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square