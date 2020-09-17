GTA Vice City Cheat Codes: PS2/PS3/PS4, PC, Xbox 

GTA Vice City is one of the most celebrated games in not just the GTA franchise, but in all of gaming. The game's 80s aesthetic and setting have become iconic, and some would even argue it as the beginning of the now famous Retrowave.

The game's fascination with everything 80s is reflected in its choice of inspirations such as Scarface, Miami Vice, and Carlito's Way. On top of that, GTA Vice City is looked back on with fondness for its inclusion of a large number of cheat codes.

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for all platforms

PS2/PS3/PS4 Cheat Codes:

GTA Vice City Weapons and Armour Cheat Codes:

All Weapons #1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

All Weapons #2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

All Weapons #3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

GTA Vice City Gameplay Modifiers:

Black Cars: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Blow Up Cars: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Change Clothes: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Commit Suicide: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Fast Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

Flying Cars: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

Gals Drop Weapons: Right, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, L1, X

Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Media Level Meter: R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

Pedestrian Attack: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)

GTA Vice City Pedestrian Cheats:

Pedestrian Riot: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1 (Note: Once activated, this cheat code cannot be de-activated)

Pedestrians Have Weapons: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Perfect Handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Pink Cars: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play As Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

Advertisement

GTA Vice City Character Switch Cheats:

Play As Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

Play As Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Play As Lance Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Play As Love Fist Guy #1: Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Play As Love Fist Guy #2: R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

Play As Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

Play As Phil Cassady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play As Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

Play As Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Slow Motion: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

GTA Vice City Vehicle Cheats:

Spawn A Bloodring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Spawn A Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Spawn A Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn A Hotring Racer #1: R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn A Hotring Racer #2: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Spawn A Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn A Rhino: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn A Romero's Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Spawn A Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Spawn A Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawns The Hot Ring Racer: R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

GTA Vice City Weather Cheats:

Speed Up Time: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Stormy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

Very Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

GTA Vice City Xbox/Xbox 360 Cheat Codes:

(image credits: eurogamer)

(image credits: eurogamer)

(image credits: eurogamer)

GTA Vice City Cheat Codes for PC

(image credits: eurogamer)

(image credits: eurogamer)