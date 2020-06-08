GTA Vice City: Download these similar games

GTA Vice City is a fan favorite of the GTA franchise and is a uniquely fun video game.

These are some games that players should try out if they loved GTA Vice City.

(picture credits: Andrew Scott, youtube)

There are only a handful of games that are as memorable and dripping with personality as GTA: Vice City. The 80s setting along with an eclectic soundtrack and an amalgamation of the most popular movies and TV shows from the 80s makes GTA Vice City a true masterpiece.

If you loved GTA: Vice City, be sure to try these fantastic games that are also great open-world experiences with a lot of personality and style.

5 games to play if you loved GTA: Vice City

5) Saints Row The Third

The Saints Row franchise in its first two installments were competent games, but were cast aside and labelled 'GTA Clones'. However, the third game in the franchise established the Saints Row franchise as a fresh and unique one.

The game's over-the-top nature is what makes it a fun game from beginning to end. If you're in the market for an open world game that pushes the boundary of reality, Saints Row is right up your alley.

4) Yakuza 0

Advertisement

The famous Yakuza franchise is a fantastic bunch of games that offer cinematic action at its best. Sega really went all out with the Yakuza 0 on PC, which is the sixth installment in the franchise.

The game is filled to the brim with content and the 80s aesthetics add a lot to the game, akin to GTA Vice City. It has mastered the art of balancing a cinematic story with over-the-top combat to perfection.

3) Just Cause 3

The Just Cause franchise is one that works on a simple philosophy 'more explosions equals more fun'. This has proved to be true for the franchise as all the editions have turned to be absolute success.

Just Cause 3 is perhaps the most well received entry in the franchise and one players claim to be the best in series. Its over-the-top action and freedom of mobility makes it a perfect game for players who liked GTA Vice City.

2) Mafia 2

The Mafia franchise is known for producing some of the most cinematic stories in videogames, with Mafia 3 dividing the fan base down the middle due to its over-the-top nature.

However, Mafia 2 is the perfect balance between the first and the third game. It is perhaps one of the most cinematic stories ever told in a videogame and pays homage to some of the greatest gangster movies like Goodfellas.

Fans of GTA: Vice City will love Mafia 2 for its amazing open-world that is as authentic as it comes, and its ties to pop culture.

1) Sleeping Dogs

Sleeping Dogs is perhaps one of the most underrated games of the previous decade. Taking inspiration from of the some of the classic Hong-Kong action movies, Sleeping Dogs is a roundhouse kick to the face of a game.

A glitzy open-world with a fast-paced martial arts based combat makes this game an underrated classic. The game's story is also competent, harkening back to some of the best action movies of the 90s.

GTA Vice City and Sleeping Dogs are games that are dripping with unique personality and character.