GTA Vice City: File download size
- GTA Vice City is not a large game in terms of size by today's standard, but back then, it was considered huge.
- For a game released in 2002, Vice City can still offer countless hours of fun and entertainment.
The GTA franchise has always carried with itself a certain sense of swagger, style, and sarcasm. No other game in the franchise exemplifies it more than Vice City.
Set in Vice City in the 80s, inspired by the real-life city of Miami and taking inspiration from some of the most popular 80s movies and TV Shows, GTA Vice City is simply amazing.
Its colorful soundtrack is a collection of some of the biggest hits from the 80s ranging across the most popular genres. From Danzig to Michael Jackson, the game's soundtrack has something for everyone.
The neon-drenched streets of Vice City are the perfect playground for our protagonist Tommy Vercetti, who must rise to the top of the criminal underworld in a Scarface-like charge.
The game's many cinematic inspirations, soundtrack, and a vast open-world made the game a huge success upon its release and was considered a huge game in terms of size at the time.
GTA Vice City File Size
GTA Vice City may not be a huge game by today's standard taking up approximately 1.6 GB on HDD. However, back in 2002, 1.6 GB was a massive amount of space on a hard drive.
HDDs back then did not offer up to the usual 1TB of today's hard drives. The game was considered a large game by the standards of 2002. Though it should be no problem in terms of space or requirements today.
Minimum Requirements:
- OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP
- Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor
- Memory: 128 MB of RAM
- Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)
- DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0
- Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)
- Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0