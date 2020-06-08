GTA Vice City: File download size

GTA Vice City is not a large game in terms of size by today's standard, but back then, it was considered huge.

For a game released in 2002, Vice City can still offer countless hours of fun and entertainment.

GTA Vice City (picture credits: wallpapercave)

The GTA franchise has always carried with itself a certain sense of swagger, style, and sarcasm. No other game in the franchise exemplifies it more than Vice City.

Set in Vice City in the 80s, inspired by the real-life city of Miami and taking inspiration from some of the most popular 80s movies and TV Shows, GTA Vice City is simply amazing.

Its colorful soundtrack is a collection of some of the biggest hits from the 80s ranging across the most popular genres. From Danzig to Michael Jackson, the game's soundtrack has something for everyone.

The neon-drenched streets of Vice City are the perfect playground for our protagonist Tommy Vercetti, who must rise to the top of the criminal underworld in a Scarface-like charge.

The game's many cinematic inspirations, soundtrack, and a vast open-world made the game a huge success upon its release and was considered a huge game in terms of size at the time.

GTA Vice City File Size

GTA Vice City on Steam

GTA Vice City may not be a huge game by today's standard taking up approximately 1.6 GB on HDD. However, back in 2002, 1.6 GB was a massive amount of space on a hard drive.

HDDs back then did not offer up to the usual 1TB of today's hard drives. The game was considered a large game by the standards of 2002. Though it should be no problem in terms of space or requirements today.

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Microsoft® Windows® 2000/XP

Processor: 800 MHz Intel Pentium III or 800 MHz AMD Athlon or 1.2GHz Intel Celeron or 1.2 GHz AMD Duron processor

Memory: 128 MB of RAM

Graphics: 32 MB video card with DirectX 9.0 compatible drivers ("GeForce" or better)

DirectX Version: Microsoft DirectX® 9.0

Hard Drive: 915 MB of free hard disk space (+ 635 MB if video card does NOT support DirectX Texture Compression)

Sound Card: Sound Card with DirectX 9.0