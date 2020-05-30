GTA Vice City PC Cheat Codes
- The GTA Franchise is one of the last few AAA franchise to still incorporate cheat codes in the game.
- GTA Vice City had some of the best cheat codes in the game, enhancing the game experience a lot.
The GTA franchise seems to be the last AAA franchise staying close to its roots and has cheat codes in every installment in the franchise.
Players fondly remember flying through the air, only to drop low and drive their car on the water in the sea in games like GTA Vice City. The GTA franchise has had a long history of memorable cheat codes that enhance the game experience.
Sure, it can be argued that the cheat codes make the game easier, but GTA players often use the cheat codes outside the confines of a Mission to simply have more in free roam.
GTA Vice City had some of the best cheats in the franchise and was insanely fun, you can enter these cheats in the Pause Menu or while in the game by just typing it out on your keyboard.
List of Cheat Codes for GTA Vice City
MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers
NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons
THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons
PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons
IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK - All cars are black
AHAIRDRESSERSCAR - All cars are pink
GREENLIGHT - All traffic lights are green
BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars
SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water
COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly
STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP - Change Skin/Clothes
ICANTTAKEITANYMORE - Commit Suicide
LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level
ABITDRIEG - Dense Clouds
AIRSHIP - Fast boats can fly for short periods of time
CANTSEEATHING - Foggy Weather
PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor
ASPIRINE - Full Health
CHICKSWITHGUNS - Girls Carry Guns
PROGRAMMER - Gives Tommy girly arms/legs
FANNYMAGNET - Ladies Man, Women Follow You
APLEASANTDAY - Light Clouds
ONSPEED - Makes everything faster
BOOOOOORING - Makes everything slower
DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS - Makes Tommy fatter
CERTAINDEATH - Makes you smoke a cigarette
WHEELSAREALLINEED - Only the wheels of a car are visible
OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS - Peds Carry Guns
NOBODYLIKESME - Peds Hate You
FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT - Peds Riot
GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect Handling
ILOOKLIKEHILARY - Play as Hilary King
MYSONISALAWYER - Play as Ken Rosenberg
LOOKLIKELANCE - Play as Lance Vance
WELOVEOURDICK - Play as Love Fist character (Dick)
ROCKANDROLLMAN - Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent)
FOXYLITTLETHING - Play as Mercedes
ONEARMEDBANDIT - Play as Phil Cassidy
CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED - Play as Ricardo Diaz
IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY - Play as Sonny Forelli
YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level
CHASESTAT - Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars)
TRAVELINSTYLE - Spawn a Bloodring Banger
GETTHEREQUICKLY - Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2
BETTERTHANWALKING - Spawn a Caddie
GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED - Spawn a Hotring Racer
GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2
PANZER - Spawn a Rhino
THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse
GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo
RUBBISHCAR - Spawn a Trashmaster
ROCKANDROLLCAR - Spawn Love Fist's Limo
LIFEISPASSINGMEBY - Speed up game clock
LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS - Sportscars have big wheels
CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather
ALOVELYDAY - Sunny/Clear Weather
(source: cheatbook.de GTA Vice City)