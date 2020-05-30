GTA Vice City PC Cheat Codes

GTA Vice City

The GTA franchise seems to be the last AAA franchise staying close to its roots and has cheat codes in every installment in the franchise.

Players fondly remember flying through the air, only to drop low and drive their car on the water in the sea in games like GTA Vice City. The GTA franchise has had a long history of memorable cheat codes that enhance the game experience.

Sure, it can be argued that the cheat codes make the game easier, but GTA players often use the cheat codes outside the confines of a Mission to simply have more in free roam.

GTA Vice City had some of the best cheats in the franchise and was insanely fun, you can enter these cheats in the Pause Menu or while in the game by just typing it out on your keyboard.

List of Cheat Codes for GTA Vice City

MIAMITRAFFIC - Aggressive Drivers

NUTTERTOOLS - All heavy weapons

THUGSTOOLS - All light weapons

PROFESSIONALTOOLS - All medium weapons

IWANTITPAINTEDBLACK - All cars are black

AHAIRDRESSERSCAR - All cars are pink

GREENLIGHT - All traffic lights are green

BIGBANG - Blow up nearby cars

SEAWAYS - Cars can drive/hover over water

COMEFLYWITHME - Cars can fly

STILLLIKEDRESSINGUP - Change Skin/Clothes

ICANTTAKEITANYMORE - Commit Suicide

LEAVEMEALONE - Decrease Wanted Level

ABITDRIEG - Dense Clouds

AIRSHIP - Fast boats can fly for short periods of time

CANTSEEATHING - Foggy Weather

PRECIOUSPROTECTION - Full Armor

ASPIRINE - Full Health

CHICKSWITHGUNS - Girls Carry Guns

PROGRAMMER - Gives Tommy girly arms/legs

FANNYMAGNET - Ladies Man, Women Follow You

APLEASANTDAY - Light Clouds

ONSPEED - Makes everything faster

BOOOOOORING - Makes everything slower

DEEPFRIEDMARSBARS - Makes Tommy fatter

CERTAINDEATH - Makes you smoke a cigarette

WHEELSAREALLINEED - Only the wheels of a car are visible

OURGODGIVENRIGHTTOBEARARMS - Peds Carry Guns

NOBODYLIKESME - Peds Hate You

FIGHTFIGHTFIGHT - Peds Riot

GRIPISEVERYTHING - Perfect Handling

ILOOKLIKEHILARY - Play as Hilary King

MYSONISALAWYER - Play as Ken Rosenberg

LOOKLIKELANCE - Play as Lance Vance

WELOVEOURDICK - Play as Love Fist character (Dick)

ROCKANDROLLMAN - Play as Love Fist character (Jezz Torent)

FOXYLITTLETHING - Play as Mercedes

ONEARMEDBANDIT - Play as Phil Cassidy

CHEATSHAVEBEENCRACKED - Play as Ricardo Diaz

IDONTHAVETHEMONEYSONNY - Play as Sonny Forelli

YOUWONTTAKEMEALIVE - Raise Wanted Level

CHASESTAT - Shows Media Level (when 2+ stars)

TRAVELINSTYLE - Spawn a Bloodring Banger

GETTHEREQUICKLY - Spawn a Bloodring Banger #2

BETTERTHANWALKING - Spawn a Caddie

GETTHEREVERYFASTINDEED - Spawn a Hotring Racer

GETTHEREAMAZINGLYFAST - Spawn a Hotring Racer #2

PANZER - Spawn a Rhino

THELASTRIDE - Spawn a Romero's Hearse

GETTHEREFAST - Spawn a Sabre Turbo

RUBBISHCAR - Spawn a Trashmaster

ROCKANDROLLCAR - Spawn Love Fist's Limo

LIFEISPASSINGMEBY - Speed up game clock

LOADSOFLITTLETHINGS - Sportscars have big wheels

CATSANDDOGS - Stormy Weather

ALOVELYDAY - Sunny/Clear Weather

(source: cheatbook.de GTA Vice City)