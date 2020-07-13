GTA Vice City Soundtrack: Best songs in the game

GTA Vice City's soundtrack is one of the most eclectic compilations of the best music from the 80s.

The game is widely appreciated for its brilliant soundtrack, and here are the best songs from the album.

Rahul Bhushan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

GTA Vice City Soundtrack

GTA Vice City is quite unarguably one of the most beloved entries in the franchise. The fans' love for the game is a result of a lot of things: the characters, the city itself, the art style, and especially the soundtrack.

The game is set in the 80s and that opened up a lot of possibilities for Rockstar Games. One of the drawbacks of having a game set in modern times is the risk it runs of becoming dated as the years go by.

However, a game set in the 80s is dated by nature and Vice City excels in every aspect of bringing a Miami-inspired cityscape to life. It accomplishes that by a lot of elements, the most important of which is the soundtrack.

The soundtrack of GTA Vice City is an eclectic collection of tracks that contains the biggest hit from the 80s. From Michael Jackson to Judas Priest, GTA Vice City covers everything popular on the 80s charts.

The soundtrack in the game is mostly heard on the many radio stations available in the game. Here is a list of the best songs from GTA Vice City.

GTA Vice City Soundtrack: Best songs in the game

5) Tears for Fears- Pale Shelter

No 80s compilation soundtrack would ever be complete without the inclusion of the iconic Tears for Fears. This hit single from 1983 is always a fun song to listen to while driving down beachside.

Advertisement

4) Michael Jackson- Billie Jean

Michael Jackson is simply too huge a legend to not be included on a soundtrack of the best hits from the 80s. "Billie Jean" is arguably his most recognizable song, and is a no-brainer for Rockstar to include the King of Pop in GTA Vice City's soundtrack.

3) Megadeth- Peace Sells

Thrash Metal pioneers and royalty Megadeth also make it to GTA Vice City's soundtrack with their thumping, anthemic banger from the 80s. The chugging riffs and endlessly anthemic chorus is especially powerful during police chases.

2) Twisted Sister- I Wanna Rock

One of the first songs that comes to mind when fans think of GTA Vice City's soundtrack is this Twisted Sister's iconic anthem. Even people not fans of the genre can enjoy this classic hair metal track from the 80s.

1) Toto- Africa

The song that reached unforeseen heights of popularity in the the latter half of the 2010's, Toto's Africa is simply too resilient a song to quietly fade away. A lot of fans attribute the song's popularity down to its inclusion in the GTA Vice City soundtrack.