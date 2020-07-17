GTA: Ranking all the villains from worst to best

Over the past couple of decades, the GTA franchise has given us more than a few villains that we love to hate. Villains don’t just tie a story perfectly together, but also make it easier for us to stay motivated enough to win.

Ranking all the GTA villains

5) Steve Haines in GTA 5

Steve Haines

If you talk about a complete douchebag, Steve Haines is the first name that comes to mind. He is a corrupt FBI agent who gets drunk on his own power. Corruption has polluted his sadistic mind to such a degree that he would do anything to get what he wants. Every time Steve Haines opens his mouth, some GTA players want to punch him in the face.

4) Frank Tenpenny in GTA San Andreas

Frank Tenpenny

Speaking of corrupt officers, how could we not remember Frank Tenpenny from San Andreas? Not only is Frank an extremely corrupt police officer, but he is also someone who was partly responsible for the death of CJ’s mother.

Played beautifully by Samuel L Jackson, Frank Tenpenny is a sociopath that enjoys controlling the gangs of Los Santos. He would rather kill everyone than give up on his ill-gotten powers.

3) Catalina in GTA 3

Catalina

The less said about the psychotic tendencies of this woman, the better. Catalina in GTA 3 was someone who loved to manipulate several men in order to get what she wanted. After hooking up with Claude, she went on to betray him so she could seize power for herself.

2) Sonny Forelli in GTA Vice City

Sonny Forelli

Sonny Forelli is the leader of the mob from the Forelli Crime Family from GTA: Liberty City. There’s a good reason why an iconic game such as Vice City ends with the revenge that Tommy takes from Sonny Forelli.

Forelli was responsible for betraying Tommy and condemning him to prison for 15 years. Sonny is, in the traditional sense, the ultimate antagonist for Tommy. He is the other half of GTA Vice City that makes it one of the best GTA games ever made.

1) Big Smoke from GTA San Andreas

Big Smoke

“When I’m gone, everyone gonna remember my name… Big Smoke!”

We do, in fact, remember Big Smoke as perhaps the best GTA villain ever written. Sure, he was less evil than a lot of others and even less dangerous. But it was his journey from being CJ’s friend to becoming one of his biggest enemies that makes Big Smoke one of the most interesting characters in the GTA franchise.