Mostly because of her kit, League of Legends champion Lillia is undoubtedly one of the most distinctive in the game. She was introduced in July 2020 and has clearly held her own in Season 13's obnoxious meta.

Lillia is one of the most distinct champions owing to her ability to provide mobility, CC (crowd control), and AoE (area-of-effect-damage). Given that hardly a lot of selections can provide what she offers, there's a lot of reason to play her on the Summoner's Rift.

Her abilities in League of Legends are centered around her dream-like features, such as putting opponents to sleep, scattering flowers that damage enemies, slowing them down, and gliding with tremendous elegance and agility. Moreover, being a double-flex pick frequently allows her to go toplane if the matchup is reasonable for her.

With champions like Zac, Wukong, Vi, Sejuani, and others dominating the League of Legends Season 13 jungle meta, Lillia provides the ideal shift of play for players searching for a champion with a comparably entertaining kit.

With that in mind, this article will serve as a detailed jungle guide for Lillia in League of Legends Season 13, allowing players to have a better understanding of her general gameplay.

Runes, itemization, and gameplay guide for Lillia's jungling in League of Legends Season 13

Lillia's distinct abilities and playstyle make her a fascinating and challenging champion for League of Legends Season 13 players to learn for the jungle. This is why it is recommended that they have prior experience playing her in normal games before queueing up in Ranked Solo/Duo, as her gameplay has a learning curve.

Runes

There are essentially two alternatives for players to get the most out of Lillia's kit when it comes to selecting the best rune selections for her in League of Legends Season 13.

The first is the Conqueror rune setup. The Precision tree is the primary in this, with the Sorcery tree serving as the secondary. The former grants access to Conqueror, which is a good all-around choice, Triumph, which is beneficial in team battles, Legend Tenacity, which is useful against any sort of CC (crowd control), and finally Coup de Grace, which allows Lillia to do a lot of damage.

Besides that, having the Sorcery tree as the secondary rune gives her access to Celerity, which is very useful for her kit. Finally, it offers Waterwalking, which is a great choice for her because it gives her bonus movement speed and ability power when in the river, which can help in clutching objective fights.

The Conqueror rune setup is certainly the most viable on Lillia when used against tanks/bruisers (Image via Riot Client)

Primary Rune (Precision)

Conqueror - Triumph - Legend Tenacity - Coup de Grace

Secondary Rune (Sorcery)

Celerity - Waterwalking

The Dark Harvest rune setup is Lillia's second rune option in League of Legends Season 13. It is unquestionably more aggressive than the Conqueror variant and is best suited when players are up against squishy champions.

It's also recommended that new Lillia players go with the Conqueror rune setup in most instances because it's the easiest to pull off.

In this setup, the Domination tree is the primary rune, while the Sorcery tree is the secondary. The former as the primary rune tree grants League of Legends players access to Dark Harvest, which is a fun rune as well as a fantastic choice against squishy team compositions.

Furthermore, the rune tree offers access to Cheap Shot, which is useful when she slows opponents, Eyeball Collection, which grants her more AP upon killing numerous enemies, and Treasure Hunters, which is useful for getting additional gold upon executing each member of the opposite team.

Moreover, the Sorcery tree as a secondary rune complements the Dark Harvest rune combination effectively, with Celerity and Waterwalking both being repeated in this setup.

The Dark Harvest rune setup the most viable on Lillia when against squishy team compositions. (Image via Riot Client)

Primary Rune (Domination)

Dark Harvest - Cheap Shot - Eyeball Collection - Treasure Hunter

Secondary Rune (Sorcery)

Celerity - Waterwalking

Itemization and jungle pet

The itemization on Lillia for jungle in League of Legends Season 13 does include various possibilities for players. In general, her best itemization builds are Demonic Embrace - Jak'Sho, The Protean - Rylai's Crystal Scepter, and thereafter her build becomes situational. With Demonic Embrace as the first item, she has excellent dueling potential.

Moreover, Jak'Sho, The Protean, being a mythic item, grants her incredible durability, keeping her alive in important duels and team fights. Finally, Rylai's Crystal Scepter as the third item acquisition allows Lillia to substantially slow the opponents and gain the upper hand, making the enemies frustrated.

Sorcerer's Shoes

Demonic Embrace

Jak'Sho, The Protean (Core Mythic Item)

Rylai's Crystal Scepter

Zhonya's Hourglass

Rabadon's Deathcap

Having said that, the alternative itemization option is undoubtedly the most effective when combined with her Conqueror rune configuration. Liandry's Anguish, Demonic Embrace, Zhonya's Hourglass, and Rylai's Crystal Scepter. This build route works well with the rune and provides additional damage.

Sorcerer's Shoes

Liandry's Anguish (Core Mythic Item)

Demonic Embrace

Zhonya's Hourglass (Opt for Rylai's Crystal Scepter if not vs AD threats)

Rylai's Crystal Scepter

Rabadon's Deathcap

Jungle pet

The most optimal jungle pet choice for Lillia's jungling in League of Legends Season 13 is Mosstomper Seedling. The reason is when the companion is fully grown, it grants a permanent shield that regenerates either after killing monsters or out of combat. Additionally, the shield grants 20% Tenacity and Slow Resist.

Considering Lillia's kit and itemization already make her have tons of damage, Moostopmer Seedling is the most optimal smite choice for her as she mainly needs the sustain to balance her high damage output.

Gameplay

Considering the recent buffs that the full-clearing jungle champions indirectly benefited from the League of Legends patch 13.4, it is best advised in the majority of the scenarios to full-clear jungle camps with Lillia. The reason is so that she can stack farm and gather experience.

While looking to gank, it's best to path towards a lane with adequate CC (crowd control) to make the move successful. Ganking botlane or midlane is the best choice in most cases, as the laners can assist more often in obtaining jungle objectives.

It is advised that players utilize Lillia's ultimate, R (Lilting Lullaby) as it can be a very crucial ability. If one can manage to tag 4-5 opponents in a crucial League of Legends team fight, one can certainly move the tides toward their favor.

It is also highly advised for League of Legends players to constantly move around. Lillia stacking movement speed passive on her Q (Blooming Blows) is one of the core aspects of her kit that allows her to kite her opponents very efficiently. This is why it's always essential to do this and continuously hit her Q on the edge of the ability's range in order to also benefit from the bonus true damage.

During key team fights, it's very essential to continuously keep kitting the opponents and damaging as many of them as possible in order to get the best out of her unique kit.

While tagging all the members of the enemy team, optimizing her R is the most vital choice when it comes to utilizing her abilities. But in certain situations where one particular member of the opponent is the main threat, it's best advised to focus on them by using the Flash+Q+R combination in order to quickly burst the foe down.

To summarize, Lillia is a one-of-a-kind and versatile champion in League of Legends Season 13. She can be a force to be reckoned with in team fights and skirmishes alike, thanks to her formidable crowd-control skills and great mobility. She can also quickly clear jungle camps and be a nuisance to opponent laners.

It's critical to prioritize Lillia's passive ability, which allows her to do additional damage depending on the target's maximum health. Moreover, employing her Q ability to kite foes and her E ability to build up team fights will drastically improve her battle efficiency.

Finally, Lillia's R ability, which puts foes to sleep and does huge damage, may turn the trajectory of a team fight on its own. She can shift the tides of a game and secure victory for her squad with the appropriate placement and timing.

Overall, Lillia is a dynamic and enjoyable champion to play in League of Legends Season 13, and understanding her abilities may lead to tremendous success on the Summoner's Rift.

Poll : 0 votes