Honkai Impact 3rd tier list (October 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd tier list ranks every playable Valkyrie and battlesuits as per their utility in battles. This action title has released over 15 Valkyries and 45 Battlesuits for you to choose and engage in various game modes. You build a team of three and control them interchangeably, one at a time. Honkai's meta is ever-changing because miHoYo regularly introduces new Battlesuits and Valkyries.
Keeping up with the evolving meta may be challenging, especially while building a team that wins every face-off against enemies and makes your in-game journey easy. But fret not; this article offers a complete Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for October 2023, aiding you to create a potent squad to win every battle.
Every Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyrie and Battlesuits ranked for best team formation (October 2023)
Each Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyrie can equip multiple battlesuits and unique weapons, such as Pistols, Katanas, Javelins, Chakrams, Scythes, and more. The Battlesuits have Leader, Special, Passive, Ultimate, Evasion, Basic skills, and three main types: Mecha, Biologic, and Psychic. They interact with each other in a rock-paper-scissor-based system. Further, two additional, Quantum and Imaginary types, only interact with each other.
Considering all this, you will find all Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries and Battlesuits in the S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other HoYoverse titles, SS-tier offers the most robust units, whereas C includes the weakest ones in the current meta.
S-tier
Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries in S-tier are the most dependable characters in this mobile gacha title. They outperform every other Valkyries and make your Honkai journey like a walk in the park. Use and upgrade the below units without hesitation.
- Raiden Mai - Herrscher of Thunder
- Fu Hua - Herrscher of Sentience
- Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Reason
- Rita Rossweisse - Fallen Rosemary
- Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of the Void
- Fu Hua - Azura Empyrea
- Seele Vollerei - Starchasm Nyx
- Selee Vollerei - Stygian Nymph
- Durandal - Bright Knight: Excelsis
- Rozaliya Olenyeva - Fervent Tempo
- Durandal - Dea Anchora
A-tier
A-tier characters are less potent than SS but overpower B and C-tiers in this mobile action title. They have tough times in most end-game stages; however, upgrading A-tier units makes them as powerful as S-tier. All Valkyries that come under A-tier Valkyries are listed below:
- Murata Himeko - Vermilion Knight: Eclipse
- Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Finality
- Rita Rossweisse - Argent Knight: Artemis
- Theresa Apocalypse - Starlit Astrologos
- Rozaliya Olenyeva - Molotov Cherry
- Elysia - Miss Pink Elf
- Seele Vollerei - Swallowtail Phantasm
- Yae Sakura - Darkbolt Jonin
- Kallen Kaslana - Sixth Serenade
- Bronya Zaychik - Haxxor Bunny
- Liliya Olenyeva - Blueberry Blitz
- Kiana Kaslana - Void Drifter
- Mobius - Infinite Ouroboros
- Fu Hua - Phoenix
- Yae Sakura - Goushinnso Memento
- Theresa Apocalypse - Twilight Paladin
- Durandal - Valkyrie Gloria
- Theresa Apocalypse - Celestial Hymn
- Raiden Mei - Striker Fulminata
- Fishcl - Prinzessin der Verurteilung!
- Fu Hua - Shadow Knight
- Kiana Kaslana - Knight Moonbeam
- Fu Huwa - Hawk of the Fog
- Rita Rossweisse - Umbral Rose
- Raiden Mei - Lightning Empress
- Yae Sakura - Gyakushinn Miko
B-tier
B-tier Valkyries are average fighters in this mobile RPG title. They are best for some mid-game stages and niche situations. Therefore, you must upgrade them at every opportunity to yield winning results with them in your roster.
Below is the tier list of B-tier Valkyries:
- Raiden Mei - Shadow Dash
- Yae Sakura - Flame Sakitama
- Murata Himeko - Blood Rose
- Fu Hua - Night Squire
- Natasha Cioara - Midnight Absinthe
- Theresa Apocalypse - Luna Kindred
- Rita Rossweisse - Stalker: Phantom Iron
- Bronya Zaychik - Silverwing: N-Ex
- Asuka - Blazing Hope
- Theresa Apocalypse - Valkyrie Pledge
- Bronya Zaychik - Drive Kometa
- Fu Hua - Valkyrie Accipiter
- Theresa Apocalypse - Sakuno Rondo
- Kiana Kaslana – Divine Prayer
- Raiden Mei - Shadow Dash
- Kallen Kaslana - Ritual Imayoh
- Raiden Mei - Crimson Impulse
- Murata Himeko - Arctic Kriegsmesser
- Theresa Apocalypse - Violet Executer
- Kallen Kaslana - Sundenjager
- Durandal - Palatinus Equinox
- Kiana Kaslana - White Comet
- Kiana Kaslana - Valkyrie Ranger
- Bronya Zaychik - Black Nucleus
- Raiden Mei - Valkyrie Bladestrike
- Murata Himeko - Scarlet Fusion
- Murata Himeko - Battle Storm
- Bronya Zaychik - Snowy Sniper
- Bronya Zaychik - Dimension Breaker
- Bronya Zaychik - Yambuki Armor
- Bronya Zaychik - Wolf’s Dawn
- Carole Pepper - Sweet ‘n’ Spicy
- Murata Himeko - Valkyrie Triumph
- Rita Rossweisse - Spina Astera
- Pardofelis - Pardofelis
C-tier
Use C-tier Valkyries only if you lack S, A, and B-tier Honkai Impact 3rd characters. They provide less utility and are only helpful for early-game stages. Beginners of this gacha can use them to understand the meta and familiarize themselves with the gameplay. Below are all B-tier Valkyries:
- Eden - Golden Diva
- Aponia - Disciplinary Perdition
- Elysia - Herrscher of Human: Ego
- Griseo - Starry Impression
- Vill-V - Helical Contraption
- Li Sushang - Jade Knight
- Ai Hyperion - Chrono Navi
- Prometheus - Terminal Aide 0017
- Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Truth
- Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Finality
- Raiden Mei - Herrscher of Origin
- Susannah - Valkyrie Quicksand
- Misteln Schariac - Dreamweaver
- Shigure Kira - Sugary Starburst
- Seele Vollerei - Herrscher of Rebirth
That concludes our Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for October 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more tier lists of such gacha titles, and stay updated on the gaming world.