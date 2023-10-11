Honkai Impact 3rd tier list (October 2023)

Honkai Impact 3rd tier list ranks every playable Valkyrie and battlesuits as per their utility in battles. This action title has released over 15 Valkyries and 45 Battlesuits for you to choose and engage in various game modes. You build a team of three and control them interchangeably, one at a time. Honkai's meta is ever-changing because miHoYo regularly introduces new Battlesuits and Valkyries.

Keeping up with the evolving meta may be challenging, especially while building a team that wins every face-off against enemies and makes your in-game journey easy. But fret not; this article offers a complete Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for October 2023, aiding you to create a potent squad to win every battle.

Every Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyrie and Battlesuits ranked for best team formation (October 2023)

An in-game screenshot of Honkai Impact 3rd gameplay. (Image via miHoYo)

Each Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyrie can equip multiple battlesuits and unique weapons, such as Pistols, Katanas, Javelins, Chakrams, Scythes, and more. The Battlesuits have Leader, Special, Passive, Ultimate, Evasion, Basic skills, and three main types: Mecha, Biologic, and Psychic. They interact with each other in a rock-paper-scissor-based system. Further, two additional, Quantum and Imaginary types, only interact with each other.

Considering all this, you will find all Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries and Battlesuits in the S, A, B, and C tiers. Like other HoYoverse titles, SS-tier offers the most robust units, whereas C includes the weakest ones in the current meta.

S-tier

Raiden and her Mei Herrscher of Thunder Battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

Honkai Impact 3rd Valkyries in S-tier are the most dependable characters in this mobile gacha title. They outperform every other Valkyries and make your Honkai journey like a walk in the park. Use and upgrade the below units without hesitation.

Raiden Mai - Herrscher of Thunder

Fu Hua - Herrscher of Sentience

Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Reason

Rita Rossweisse - Fallen Rosemary

Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of the Void

Fu Hua - Azura Empyrea

Seele Vollerei - Starchasm Nyx

Selee Vollerei - Stygian Nymph

Durandal - Bright Knight: Excelsis

Rozaliya Olenyeva - Fervent Tempo

Durandal - Dea Anchora

A-tier

Murata Himeko and her Vermilion Knight Eclipse in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

A-tier characters are less potent than SS but overpower B and C-tiers in this mobile action title. They have tough times in most end-game stages; however, upgrading A-tier units makes them as powerful as S-tier. All Valkyries that come under A-tier Valkyries are listed below:

Murata Himeko - Vermilion Knight: Eclipse

Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Finality

Rita Rossweisse - Argent Knight: Artemis

Theresa Apocalypse - Starlit Astrologos

Rozaliya Olenyeva - Molotov Cherry

Elysia - Miss Pink Elf

Seele Vollerei - Swallowtail Phantasm

Yae Sakura - Darkbolt Jonin

Kallen Kaslana - Sixth Serenade

Bronya Zaychik - Haxxor Bunny

Liliya Olenyeva - Blueberry Blitz

Kiana Kaslana - Void Drifter

Mobius - Infinite Ouroboros

Fu Hua - Phoenix

Yae Sakura - Goushinnso Memento

Theresa Apocalypse - Twilight Paladin

Durandal - Valkyrie Gloria

Theresa Apocalypse - Celestial Hymn

Raiden Mei - Striker Fulminata

Fishcl - Prinzessin der Verurteilung!

Fu Hua - Shadow Knight

Kiana Kaslana - Knight Moonbeam

Fu Huwa - Hawk of the Fog

Rita Rossweisse - Umbral Rose

Raiden Mei - Lightning Empress

Yae Sakura - Gyakushinn Miko

B-tier

Raiden Mei and her Battlesuit Shadow Dash in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

B-tier Valkyries are average fighters in this mobile RPG title. They are best for some mid-game stages and niche situations. Therefore, you must upgrade them at every opportunity to yield winning results with them in your roster.

Below is the tier list of B-tier Valkyries:

Raiden Mei - Shadow Dash

Yae Sakura - Flame Sakitama

Murata Himeko - Blood Rose

Fu Hua - Night Squire

Natasha Cioara - Midnight Absinthe

Theresa Apocalypse - Luna Kindred

Rita Rossweisse - Stalker: Phantom Iron

Bronya Zaychik - Silverwing: N-Ex

Asuka - Blazing Hope

Theresa Apocalypse - Valkyrie Pledge

Bronya Zaychik - Drive Kometa

Fu Hua - Valkyrie Accipiter

Theresa Apocalypse - Sakuno Rondo

Kiana Kaslana – Divine Prayer

Raiden Mei - Shadow Dash

Kallen Kaslana - Ritual Imayoh

Raiden Mei - Crimson Impulse

Murata Himeko - Arctic Kriegsmesser

Theresa Apocalypse - Violet Executer

Kallen Kaslana - Sundenjager

Durandal - Palatinus Equinox

Kiana Kaslana - White Comet

Kiana Kaslana - Valkyrie Ranger

Bronya Zaychik - Black Nucleus

Raiden Mei - Valkyrie Bladestrike

Murata Himeko - Scarlet Fusion

Murata Himeko - Battle Storm

Bronya Zaychik - Snowy Sniper

Bronya Zaychik - Dimension Breaker

Bronya Zaychik - Yambuki Armor

Bronya Zaychik - Wolf’s Dawn

Carole Pepper - Sweet ‘n’ Spicy

Murata Himeko - Valkyrie Triumph

Rita Rossweisse - Spina Astera

Pardofelis - Pardofelis

C-tier

Eden and her Golden Diva Battlesuit in Honkai Impact 3rd. (Image via miHoYo)

Use C-tier Valkyries only if you lack S, A, and B-tier Honkai Impact 3rd characters. They provide less utility and are only helpful for early-game stages. Beginners of this gacha can use them to understand the meta and familiarize themselves with the gameplay. Below are all B-tier Valkyries:

Eden - Golden Diva

Aponia - Disciplinary Perdition

Elysia - Herrscher of Human: Ego

Griseo - Starry Impression

Vill-V - Helical Contraption

Li Sushang - Jade Knight

Ai Hyperion - Chrono Navi

Prometheus - Terminal Aide 0017

Bronya Zaychik - Herrscher of Truth

Kiana Kaslana - Herrscher of Finality

Raiden Mei - Herrscher of Origin

Susannah - Valkyrie Quicksand

Misteln Schariac - Dreamweaver

Shigure Kira - Sugary Starburst

Seele Vollerei - Herrscher of Rebirth

That concludes our Honkai Impact 3rd tier list for October 2023. Follow Sportskeeda for more tier lists of such gacha titles, and stay updated on the gaming world.