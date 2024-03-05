Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction guide and best teams

Honkai Star Rail 2.0 sees a Pure Fiction reset featuring a new set of enemies and blessings. It also invites a bunch of fresh team compositions that are optimal for the current domain. As it stands, the character roster at present is quite expansive, which allows players to create a bunch of intricate setups for such endgame challenges.

This article outlines the best teams for every Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction stage.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best team guide for Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction Stage 1

Node 1

Jingliu hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu + Bronya + Ruan Mei + Huohuo

Almost every enemy in the first node is susceptible to the Ice damage. Hence, a Jingliu hypercarry team is perfect for the chamber, as she is the penultimate DPS from the specified element.

Bronya and Ruan Mei can enhance Jingliu's combat potential with their buffing abilities. As for Huohuo, she is one of the staple healers in the game and can easily sustain this team.

Node 2

Kafka DoT Team (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka + Black Swan + Tingyun + Fu Xuan

Kafka and Black Swan can be paired to create one of the best team compositions in Honkai Star Rail. Therefore, you cannot go wrong by using them in the second node of the current Pure Fiction Stage 1, which demands both Lightning and Wind elements.

Finally, Fu Xuan can protect the team with damage mitigation, while Tingyun can enhance the abilities of the DPS units.

Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction Stage 2

Node 1

Himeko follow-up attack team (Image via HoYoverse)

Himeko + Topaz + Herta + Fu Xuan

One of the best teams for Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction comprises follow-up attackers like Himeko and Topaz. You can use them in the first node of Stage 1, where Fire is the recommended element.

Consider pairing Herta with the duo to trigger additional follow-up attacks. With that, you are looking at an automated self-farming team that can easily maul down grouped-up foes. The setup can be done with a tank like Fu Xuan, as she can keep her allies alive.

Node 2

Jing Yuan hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jing Yuan + Ruan Mei + Tingyun + Luocha

Jing Yuan has been dominating Pure Fiction owing to her AoE damage specialization. You can use his hypercarry team in the current cycle, which includes Ruan Mei as the primary support.

Use Tingyun as the secondary support, as she can boost Jin Yuan’s ATK and provide energy for Ultimate regeneration. Now, all this team needs is Luocha’s healing ability to survive the battle.

Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction Stage 3

Node 1

Best Argenti team (Image via HoYoverse)

Argenti + Sparkle + Ruan Mei + Gepard

Argenti can be the primary DPS for the best team in Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction. He has excellent nuking potential and scales surprisingly well against multiple enemies.

The buffs from both Ruan Mei and Sparkles will complement his burst damage playstyle. Sparkles, in particular, is a new 5-star character who can also Advance Forward Argenti’s turn, helping him regenerate his Ultimate quickly.

As for Gepard, his shield is crucial for countering the attacks from Dreamjolt Troupe's Sweet Gorilla.

Node 2

Kafka DoT team (Image via HoYoverse)

Kafka + Black Swan + Tingyun + Fu Xuan

Once again, the Kafka and Black Swan duo have appeared on this list, as they are the optimal choice to clear Pure Fiction Stage 3. Their team can deal the highest DoT (Damage-over-Time) and easily counter the opponents in the second node.

Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 2.0 Pure Fiction Stage 4

Node 1

Jingliu hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

Jingliu + Bronya + Ruan Mei + Huohuo

This Jingliu hypercarry team is quite unbeatable, provided you're running every member with a proper build. You can use it again in stage four, as most enemies share a weakness for Ice damage.

In fact, the primary target on the first node is Abundant Ebon Deer Boss, which is also susceptible to the element.

Node 2

Best Imbibitor Lunae (Image via HoYoverse)

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae + Tingyun + Sparkle + Fu Xuan

Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae is the perfect DPS to use in the final stage of Pure Fiction. He has excellent damage output and Weakness Break potential, which is something you need to fend off Cirrus, the annoying Heliobi.

You can further enhance his damage output via the buffs provided by Tingyun and Sparkle. The latter can also generate excess Skill Point for Lunae.

The final spot is reserved for Fu Xuan, who can mitigate much of the incoming damage to allies.

