The second half of the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update is about to begin, bringing with it a fresh lineup of banners and events. While Trailblazers will spend their Stellar Jade on the gacha banners, the events offer opportunities to earn more of the valuable currency.

This article takes a look at all the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 second-half banners and events.

Honkai Star Rail 3.6 second-phase gacha banners and limited-time events, explored

Second-half gacha banners (From October 15, 2025)

Honkai: Star Rail @honkaistarrail In Version 3.6's second-half Warp Event, limited 5-star character Dan Heng • Permansor Terrae will be on rate-up, and Anaxa will have a rerun banner. #HonkaiStarRail Special Program Live Now: #HSRSpecialProgram #DanHengPT #Anaxa

The second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.6 features a fresh set of gacha banners, boasting new and existing characters and gear. Here's what players can acquire from the Warp banners:

Characters

5-star: Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Physical, Preservation) and Anaxa (Wind, Erudition)

4-star: Serval (Lightning, Erudition), Sushang (Physical, The Hunt), and Hanya (Physical, Harmony)

Light Cones

5-star: Though Worlds Apart (Preservation), and Life Should Be Cast to Flames (Erudition)

4-star: Landau Choice (Preservation), Only Silence Remains (The Hunt), and Perfect Timing (Abundance)

Pact of Permansor Terrae (From October 15, 2025)

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae, the newest Preservation character, will finally become available during Honkai Star Rail 3.6’s second phase.

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae will be given away for free. Players must be at Trailblaze Level 3 or above to receive this Preservation character at no cost.

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge (From October 15, 2025)

Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge is a new event that will debut alongside the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6. During its run, you'll need to complete various assignments to obtain Stellar Jade and other rewards. Here is what you can get from it:

Stellar Jade x500

Tracks of Destiny x1

Relic Remains

Traveler’s Guide

Realm of the Strange (From October 15, 2025)

Realm of the Strange is a recurring event that is coming back during the second phase of the 3.6 update. When it is active, players will receive double drops from all Cavern of Corrosion stages. However, the number of times Trailblazers can acquire double rewards will be limited.

