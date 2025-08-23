Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos lineup leaks

Like the ongoing Honkai Star Rail patch, the upcoming one is expected to feature a new set of endgame refreshes. These will introduce a brand-new lineup of enemies players must defeat to acquire the associated rewards. Fortunately, trustworthy dataminer HomDGCat leaked potential lineups for the upcoming version 3.6 Pure Fiction, Apocalyptic Shadow, and Memory of Chaos refresh.We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leaks related to the Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos enemy lineups.Note: This article is based on leaks and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 Pure Fiction, Apocalyptic Shadow, Memory of Chaos enemy lineup leaks explored[BOSS SPOILER] 3.6 MoC Line-Up via HomDGCat byu/0101001010101011010 inHonkaiStarRail_leaksAs mentioned, HomDGCat, disclosed the enemy lineup that Trailblazers would fighting against in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 Pure Fiction, Memory of Chaos, and Apocalyptic Shadow. Apocalyptic ShadowLike all endgame activities, the last Apocalyptic Shadow stage is considerably challenging among all four. As per the leaks, the first half of the fourth stage features Cocolia and Gepard, while players will likely fight against Pollux (Nethewing) in the second half.Memory of ChaosMemory of Chaos features a total of 12 stages, the last two being the most difficult. Since every stage, including Floor 12, features two nodes, players are expected to bring two well-built teams to the battlefield.The enemies players might fight against in the first node of Floor 12 are The Ascended, Furlae Praetor, and Flame Reaver of the Deepest Dark.The potential Floor 12 second node enemies are Dreamjolt Troupe’s Sweet Gorilla, Aurumaton Spectral Envoy, and Ichor Memosprite: Judicator of Oblivion.Also read: Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Apocalyptic Shadow (Lupine Warhead)Pure FictionDuring the first half of the last Pure Fiction stage, Trailblazers are expected to fight Lordly Trashcan, Argenti, The Ascended, Ichor Memosprite: Pheasant, Black Tide Council, Black Tide’s Decrepit Bow, and Disciple of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius.Lastly, the second node of the fourth stage will likely feature Furiae Archer, Black Tide’s Corroded Axe, Lordly Trashcan, Mara-Struck Warden, Meteoric Eagle, Furiae Praetor, Furiae Warrior, Imaginary Weaver, and Savage God.For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsNew Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught