  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos lineup leaks

Honkai Star Rail Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos lineup leaks

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 23, 2025 08:44 GMT
We look at the Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos lineup leaks in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)
We look at the Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos lineup leaks in Honkai Star Rail (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Like the ongoing Honkai Star Rail patch, the upcoming one is expected to feature a new set of endgame refreshes. These will introduce a brand-new lineup of enemies players must defeat to acquire the associated rewards. Fortunately, trustworthy dataminer HomDGCat leaked potential lineups for the upcoming version 3.6 Pure Fiction, Apocalyptic Shadow, and Memory of Chaos refresh.

Ad

We take a look at the Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 leaks related to the Apocalyptic Shadow, Pure Fiction, and Memory of Chaos enemy lineups.

Note: This article is based on leaks and subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 Pure Fiction, Apocalyptic Shadow, Memory of Chaos enemy lineup leaks explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As mentioned, HomDGCat, disclosed the enemy lineup that Trailblazers would fighting against in the upcoming Honkai Star Rail version 3.6 Pure Fiction, Memory of Chaos, and Apocalyptic Shadow.

Apocalyptic Shadow

Like all endgame activities, the last Apocalyptic Shadow stage is considerably challenging among all four. As per the leaks, the first half of the fourth stage features Cocolia and Gepard, while players will likely fight against Pollux (Nethewing) in the second half.

Ad

Memory of Chaos

Memory of Chaos features a total of 12 stages, the last two being the most difficult. Since every stage, including Floor 12, features two nodes, players are expected to bring two well-built teams to the battlefield.

The enemies players might fight against in the first node of Floor 12 are The Ascended, Furlae Praetor, and Flame Reaver of the Deepest Dark.

The potential Floor 12 second node enemies are Dreamjolt Troupe’s Sweet Gorilla, Aurumaton Spectral Envoy, and Ichor Memosprite: Judicator of Oblivion.

Ad

Also read: Best teams for Honkai Star Rail 3.5 Apocalyptic Shadow (Lupine Warhead)

Pure Fiction

During the first half of the last Pure Fiction stage, Trailblazers are expected to fight Lordly Trashcan, Argenti, The Ascended, Ichor Memosprite: Pheasant, Black Tide Council, Black Tide’s Decrepit Bow, and Disciple of Sanctus Medicus: Ballistarius.

Lastly, the second node of the fourth stage will likely feature Furiae Archer, Black Tide’s Corroded Axe, Lordly Trashcan, Mara-Struck Warden, Meteoric Eagle, Furiae Praetor, Furiae Warrior, Imaginary Weaver, and Savage God.

Ad

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications