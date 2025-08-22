Honkai Star Rail 3.6 event leaks

Alongside the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 character leaks, reliable dataminer HomeDGCat disclosed the upcoming events expected to debut throughout the forthcoming patch. Since the leaks also disclose the supposed mechanics, players might have an easier time completing them when they debut.In this article, we will take a look at the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 leaks about the upcoming events.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change with the final release of the patch. Readers are advised to take each speculation with a grain of salt.Exploring the Honkai Star Rail 3.6 event leaksEvents via homdgcat byu/Desperate-Seat657 inHonkaiStarRail_leaksAs mentioned, HomDGCat shared various details regarding the supposed events in Honkai Star Rail 3.6. According to the leaker, the upcoming patch will likely see the release of a total of four events, one of them being the rumored endgame one, Anomaly Arbitration.The events the upcoming Honkai Star Rail 3.6 update is expected to feature are Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge, Colorful Mayhem, What a Lovely Weather, Let’s Keep It!, and Treasures Lightward: High Difficulty.Colorful Mayhem is expected to feature two game modes centered around baby seals. Players will likely use them to fight against other Trailblazers to win. The first mode, Double Seals, will supposedly let players use a total of six seals. In the second mode, Best of the Flock, one will likely fight against 30 players every match and clear fruits to win the game. As for the reward, Trailblazers are expected to receive Stellar Jade, Traveler’s Guide, Tracks of Destiny, Lost Crystal, and more.In Try-Not-to-Laugh Challenge, players will likely be able to challenge a set of stages to acquire the associated rewards. Additionally, the featured characters of this event will boast unique abilities, enhancing their kit and fighting prowess. Additionally, this Honkai Star Rail 3.6 event is rumored to test out the supposed Elation Path.As for how the What a Lovely Weather, Let’s Keep It! event works, understanding its mechanics is exceptionally simple. All players have to do to complete the event is take care of baby dromas by planning their weekly schedule and unlocking their special traits for special experiences. The expected rewards are Stellar Jade, Self-Modeling Resin, Credit, Tracks of Destiny, Traveler’s Guide, and more.Lastly, Treasures Lightward: High Difficulty is a permanent event that is said refresh with the endgame activities such as Pure Fiction, MoC, Apocalyptic Shadow, and Anomaly Arbitration. Every endgame activity will likely refresh after two weeks and stay active for a total of six weeks. As for Anomaly Arbitration, it will supposedly reset alongside every patch’s release.For more articles related to HoYoverse’s turn-based gacha title, Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsNew Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught