Honkai Star Rail: Best teams for Infinite Expansion Bait Plane in Planar Infinity 

The second phase of the Honkai Star Rail 1.4 update features Planmar Infinity, the flagship event that thrusts players into a successive combat cycle within the Simulated Universe. The renovations made by the Genius Society members have introduced new gameplay elements that expand across five different planes, each unlocked on a daily basis.

That said, players must set up a robust team composition to tackle each challenge within the Ordinary Planes, followed by the enemy waves in the Final Trial. With the Infinite Expansion Bait Plane unlocked on the fourth day, new sets of enemies have appeared in the domain that are weak against Wind and Imaginary elements.

This article presents a few different teams in the fourth plane of the Honkai Star Rail Planar Infinity event.

What are the best Infinite Expansion Bait Plane teams in Honkai Star Rail Planar Infinity?

1) Dan Heng Imbibitor Lunae+ Tingyun+ Bronya+ Luocha

Image showing chracters from Imbibitor Lunae's hypercarry team (Image via HoYoverse)

This hypercarry team is arguably the best option to use in the fourth plane. Being an Imaginary DPS, Imbibitor Lunae treads on the Destruction Path to unleash powerful single-target and AoE attacks that can easily decimate enemy waves in the Final Trial.

Both Tingyun and Bronya serve as his support, offering an array of buffs to sustain his hypercarry playstyle. In fact, the Energy Regeneration from the former helps him unleash Ultimate more frequently, increasing his clear speed by a significant margin.

While Bronya can further increase the ATK and CRIT DMG of the entire team, Luocha can heal them whenever required.

2) Blade+ Bronya+ Lynx+ Fu Xuan

Blade's hypercarry team can easily tackle the fourth Planar Infinity plane (Image via HoYoverse)

With the release of Fu Xuan and Lynx in the previous Honkai Star Rail patch, Blade has received quite a buff as they can increase his HP, on which he primarily scales. His standard team at Honkai Star Rail is quite efficient at clearing the Infinite Expansion Bait Plane.

Besides providing damage mitigation, Fu Xuan can further increase Blade’s CRIT Rate, making his damage more consistent. In contrast, Lynx can heal and dispel a negative effect on the entire team.

Lastly, use Bronya to provide extra turns to Blade while boosting his damage.

3) Seele+ Blade+ Bronya+ Luocha

Use Seele and Blade in the same team to clear the Infinite Expansion Bait Plane (Image via HoYoverse)

A rather hybrid setup for the Infinite Expansion Bait Plane includes both Seele and Blade as DPS characters. While the former nukes a single enemy, the Stellaron Hunter can tackle multiple opponents, lending more versatility to this team.

Bronya is certainly the best option for support, since her assortment of buffs can greatly enhance the damage output of the duo.

Now, pick Luocha for the final spot to keep the team healed while facing the powerful enemy waves in the Final Trial.