Honkai Star Rail 3.4 missions list

A number of missions have been introduced with the release of the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update. They are now accessible to all Trailblazers, who can pick and complete each one at their own pace. It's safe to assume that many players may be curious about how to begin each one.

Ad

This article lists all the missions released with the Honkai Star Rail 3.4 update and explains how to start them.

Every Honkai Star Rail 3.4 mission and how to start them, explored

1) Story/Trailblaze Mission – For the Sun is Set to Die

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For the Sun is Set to Die is the story/Trailblaze Mission of Honkai Star Rail 3.4. You can start it after you have completed the prerequisite mission – The Fall at Dawn's Rise (v3.3 Trailblaze Mission).

For the Sun is Set to Die features several sub-missions:

Hero, Honor That Crimson Call

Mother, Parted by the Turning of Seasons

Hero, Return to That Peace of Home

Hero, Shatter That Woeful Effigy

Hero, Ignite That Primal Sun

Ad

Hero, Sing That Anthem of Creation

How to start – Go to the Hall of Respite located in the “Eternal Holy City” Okhema. There, you’ll see an NPC named Zeph the Guard. Talk to him to start this mission.

2) Trailblaze Continuance – Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail

The Sweet Dreams and the Holy Grail Trailblaze Continuance mission is the main quest of the HSR x Fate collaboration. You will be able to start it when the event releases on July 11, 2025.

Ad

Additionally, this mission is expected to take place on the Planet of Festivities, Penacony.

Note: This article will be updated once it is revealed how you can start the mission.

3) Adventure Mission – Resplendent Ambrosia

Resplendent Ambrosia is one of the Adventure Missions that made its way into Honkai Star Rail with version 3.4’s release. Like most adventure quests, this one is easy to complete and grants players a decent amount of rewards.

Ad

How to start – Teleport to the “World Breeding Meridian” Space Anchor in Vortex of Genesis. There, walk towards the Tidal Bounty and interact with it to start Resplendent Ambrosia.

4) Adventure Mission – Ripples Destined to Rise Again

Ripples Destined to Rise Again is another Adventure Mission added to the game in version 3.4. It is a hidden quest, so you must start the mission on your own.

How to start – Go to Aedes Elysae and talk to Cyrene near the Trailblazer Scarecrow.

Ad

Check the following section for more articles related to Honkai Star Rail:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.