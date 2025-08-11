Honkai Star Rail 3.5 maintenance schedule and server downtime

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 11, 2025 10:52 GMT
We explore the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 maintenance schedule (Image via HoYoverse)

With the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update set to be released on August 13, 2025, HoYoverse has revealed its maintenance schedule. The game's servers will be down once again so the developers can launch the update globally. They will be inactive for five hours, which has left some players questioning when the maintenance commences.

This article goes over the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 maintenance schedule and tracks the time when the servers will go offline.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 maintenance schedule

The Honkai Star Rail 3.5 maintenance will commence on August 13, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8), according to an official X post. The developers will shut down all servers to update the game with the new content and patch. Due to the timezone differences, maintenance will begin on August 12, 2025, for those living in the United States.

We have provided a universal countdown in the section below so players from all regions can track when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 maintenance begins:

When the maintenance ends, Trailblazers will be able to log in to the title and start experiencing the new content. They will also be rewarded with x600 Stellar Jade as compensation for the inconvenience.

Honkai Star Rail 3.5 server downtime duration and ending time

As mentioned in the official announcement post, the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 maintenance will see the live servers remain inactive for five hours. During this period, the developers will implement the new patch, and players won’t be able to log into the title. Moreover, those who were already in the game will be kicked out.

Based on the estimated downtime, the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 maintenance should end on August 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Trailblazers can review the following section, as it details the start and end time of the HSR version 3.5 maintenance:

Asia

DateTimeTimezone
August 133:30 am - 8:30 am
Indian Standard Time (IST)
August 136 am - 11 am
China Standard Time (CST)
August 136 am to 11 am
Philippine Standard Time (PHT)
August 137 am - 12 pm
Japanese Standard Time (JST)
August 137 am - 12 pm
Korea Standard Time (KST)
Europe

DateTimeTimezone
August 1211 pm - 4 am
Western European Summer Time (WEST)
August 1312 am - 5 am
Central European Summer Time (CEST)
August 131 am - 6 am
Eastern European Summer Time (EEST)
America

DateTimeTimezone
August 123 pm - 8 pm
Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)
August 124 pm - 9 pm
Mountain Daylight Time (MDT)
August 125 pm - 10 pm
Central Daylight Time (CDT)
August 126 pm - 11 pm
Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
