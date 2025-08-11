Honkai Star Rail 3.5 maintenance schedule and server downtime

With the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 update set to be released on August 13, 2025, HoYoverse has revealed its maintenance schedule. The game's servers will be down once again so the developers can launch the update globally. They will be inactive for five hours, which has left some players questioning when the maintenance commences.This article goes over the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 maintenance schedule and tracks the time when the servers will go offline.Honkai Star Rail 3.5 maintenance scheduleThe Honkai Star Rail 3.5 maintenance will commence on August 13, 2025, at 6 am (UTC+8), according to an official X post. The developers will shut down all servers to update the game with the new content and patch. Due to the timezone differences, maintenance will begin on August 12, 2025, for those living in the United States.We have provided a universal countdown in the section below so players from all regions can track when the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 maintenance begins:When the maintenance ends, Trailblazers will be able to log in to the title and start experiencing the new content. They will also be rewarded with x600 Stellar Jade as compensation for the inconvenience.Also read: Best teams for Honkai: Star Rail 3.4 Memory of ChaosHonkai Star Rail 3.5 server downtime duration and ending timeAs mentioned in the official announcement post, the Honkai Star Rail 3.5 maintenance will see the live servers remain inactive for five hours. During this period, the developers will implement the new patch, and players won’t be able to log into the title. Moreover, those who were already in the game will be kicked out.Based on the estimated downtime, the Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 maintenance should end on August 13, 2025, at 11 am (UTC+8). Trailblazers can review the following section, as it details the start and end time of the HSR version 3.5 maintenance:AsiaDateTimeTimezoneAugust 133:30 am - 8:30 amIndian Standard Time (IST)August 136 am - 11 amChina Standard Time (CST)August 136 am to 11 amPhilippine Standard Time (PHT)August 137 am - 12 pmJapanese Standard Time (JST)August 137 am - 12 pmKorea Standard Time (KST)EuropeDateTimeTimezoneAugust 1211 pm - 4 amWestern European Summer Time (WEST)August 1312 am - 5 amCentral European Summer Time (CEST)August 131 am - 6 amEastern European Summer Time (EEST)AmericaDateTimeTimezoneAugust 123 pm - 8 pmPacific Daylight Time (PDT)August 124 pm - 9 pmMountain Daylight Time (MDT)August 125 pm - 10 pmCentral Daylight Time (CDT)August 126 pm - 11 pmEastern Daylight Time (EDT)For more Honkai Star Rail articles, check out the following section:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsNew Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught