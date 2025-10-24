Honkai Star Rail 3.7 second half banners: 4-stars and Light Cones

HoYoverse has revealed Honkai Star Rail 3.7's second phase banner details. Players can roll for the three rerun units - Phainon, Mydei, and Cipher - from their respective Warp events; their signature weapons will also be available. Like other phases, the second half banners will feature several 4-star characters and Light Cones.

Ad

This article discusses every character and Light Cone that will be available during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6.

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 second phase banners explored

Characters

HSR 3.7 second phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the first half, the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.7 will entirely feature rerun characters, such as Phainon, Mydei, and Cipher. Those who didn’t get the chance to roll for these characters can now do so.

Ad

Trending

Here is a list of all Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 second phase characters:

Phainon - 5-star - Physical Element, Destruction Path

Physical Element, Destruction Path Mydei - 5-star - Imaginary Element, Destruction Path

Imaginary Element, Destruction Path Cipher - 5-star - Quantum Element, Nihility Path

Quantum Element, Nihility Path Moze - 4-star - Lightning Element, The Hunt Path

Lightning Element, The Hunt Path Lynx - 4-star - Quantum Element, Abundance Path

Quantum Element, Abundance Path Pela - 4-star - Ice Element, Nihility Path

Light Cones

HSR 3.7 second phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

As for Light Cones, the abovementioned 5-star units’ signature weapons will be available. Throughout the second phase, players can acquire Thus Burns the Dawn, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path, and Lies Dance on the Breeze from their respective banners alongside a handful of 4-stars.

Ad

Although there is an exceptional number of LCs boasting the latter rarity in the Warp events, only the featured ones have boosted drop rate. This means players will have a higher chance of getting them than the rest.

If you are wondering about the Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 second phase Light Cones, the following section details them:

Thus Burns the Dawn (Phainon signature) - 5-star - Destruction Path

- 5-star - Destruction Path Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path (Mydei signature) - 5-star - Destruction Path

- 5-star - Destruction Path Lies Dance on the Breeze (Cipher signature) - 5-star - Nihility Path

- 5-star - Nihility Path The Story’s Next Page - 5-star - Remembrance Path

- 5-star - Remembrance Path Boundless Choreo - 5-star - Nihility Path

- 5-star - Nihility Path Concert for Two - 5-star - Preservation Path

Ad

For more articles related to this turn-based gacha title from HoYoverse, Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.