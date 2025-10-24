Honkai Star Rail 3.7 second half banners: 4-stars and Light Cones

HoYoverse has revealed Honkai Star Rail 3.7's second phase banner details. Players can roll for the three rerun units - Phainon, Mydei, and Cipher - from their respective Warp events; their signature weapons will also be available. Like other phases, the second half banners will feature several 4-star characters and Light Cones.

This article discusses every character and Light Cone that will be available during the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.6.

Honkai Star Rail 3.7 second phase banners explored

Characters

HSR 3.7 second phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)
HSR 3.7 second phase characters (Image via HoYoverse)

Unlike the first half, the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.7 will entirely feature rerun characters, such as Phainon, Mydei, and Cipher. Those who didn’t get the chance to roll for these characters can now do so.

Here is a list of all Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 second phase characters:

  • Phainon - 5-star - Physical Element, Destruction Path
  • Mydei - 5-star - Imaginary Element, Destruction Path
  • Cipher - 5-star - Quantum Element, Nihility Path
  • Moze - 4-star - Lightning Element, The Hunt Path
  • Lynx - 4-star - Quantum Element, Abundance Path
  • Pela - 4-star - Ice Element, Nihility Path

Light Cones

HSR 3.7 second phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)
HSR 3.7 second phase Light Cones (Image via HoYoverse)

As for Light Cones, the abovementioned 5-star units’ signature weapons will be available. Throughout the second phase, players can acquire Thus Burns the Dawn, Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path, and Lies Dance on the Breeze from their respective banners alongside a handful of 4-stars.

Although there is an exceptional number of LCs boasting the latter rarity in the Warp events, only the featured ones have boosted drop rate. This means players will have a higher chance of getting them than the rest.

If you are wondering about the Honkai Star Rail version 3.7 second phase Light Cones, the following section details them:

  • Thus Burns the Dawn (Phainon signature) - 5-star - Destruction Path
  • Flame of Blood, Blaze My Path (Mydei signature) - 5-star - Destruction Path
  • Lies Dance on the Breeze (Cipher signature) - 5-star - Nihility Path
  • The Story’s Next Page - 5-star - Remembrance Path
  • Boundless Choreo - 5-star - Nihility Path
  • Concert for Two - 5-star - Preservation Path
