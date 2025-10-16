Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing speculation

Now that Version 3.6’s second phase is starting, the anticipation is high for the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing campaign. Usually, the schedule HoYoverse follows is the same as all the previous iterations, which is roughly a week after Phase Two of the ongoing patch commences. That being said, players are looking forward to this particular campaign as the developers have yet to tease the new 5-star.This article discusses which character might get announced during the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing campaign, as well as its expected schedule.Note: Some aspects of this article are speculative. Hence, readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing schedule speculationLike all the previous iterations, the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing campaign is expected to commence soon. If the developers, HoYoverse, follow the same schedule, the announcements will likely begin on October 21, 2025, at 12 pm (UTC+8), roughly five days after the second phase of Version 3.6 commences.Since the announcements will be available to all Trailblazers around the world, they might want to know when the posts will go live. The following table details the potential commencement date and time of the Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing campaign across the major regions:DateTimeTimezoneOctober 209:00 pmPacific Daylight Time (UTC-7)October 216:00 amCentral European Summer Time (UTC+2)October 2112:00 pmChina Standard Time (UTC+8)Honkai Star Rail 3.8 drip marketing character speculationHSR 3.8 Constance Info via Anon Leaks byu/CSTheng inHonkaiStarRail_leaksCyrene is the last character from Amphoreus, and players are still not sure about the limited 5-star from Version 3.8. Anon Leaks, a credible source, have claimed that only one character, Constance, will likely debut during Honkai Star Rail Version 3.8. This means that players will receive one drip marketing announcement.As some fans know, Constance is not from Amphoreus and was first teased in the Myriad Celestia Trailer titled &quot;A Night of Ever-Flame: Scene 33.&quot; Besides that, the leak also details what Path and Element this rumored playable unit will likely be. While it's uncertain, Constance is expected to follow the Nihility Path and wield the Fire Element.Additionally, she is expected to cater to the Super Break playstyle and support the DPS units.For more articles on Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail 3.6 Light Cones: All signature LCs revealed