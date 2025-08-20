Honkai Star Rail announces Firefly themed PC in collab with HYTE and iBUYPOWER

HoYoverse, the developer of Honkai Star Rail, recently announced that it will be teaming up with HYTE, a popular case and accessory brand, and iBUYPOWER, known for its pre-built computers. While the developer tends to collaborate with various brands, this announcement has caught HSR players off guard.In this article, we look at the Honkai Star Rail x HYTE and iBUYPOWER collaboration and what to expect from it.HoYoverse announces a Firefly-themed PC as part of the upcoming Honkai Star Rail x HYTE and iBUYPOWER collaborationAs mentioned, Honkai Star Rail developer HoYoverse announced that it will be working with HYTE and iBUYPOWER to release a custom PC themed after a Firefly, a popular character from the game. Although it has been a while since the aforementioned Destruction unit debuted, she is still admired by players.Regarding the collaboration, the developer announced that it will be a Firefly-themed PC and will likely be available for a limited time. Since HoYoverse is also teaming up with HYTE, players can participate in a survey, selecting the products they want from this collaboration by opening the event preview page. The products included in the survey are the HYTE Y70 Case, Case Fan Shroud kit, Keycap Set, Desk Mat, and Keychain.This means Trailblazers may be able to purchase the limited-edition Firefly-themed PC case and various accessories separately. As for the design, one can see part of the custom case on the same webpage.As of now, HoYoverse hasn’t revealed when the Honkai Star Rail x HYTE and iBUYPOWER collaboration event will go live. Hence, Trailblazers must wait for an official announcement. Additionally, the prices of each expected product are yet to be revealed alongside the custom Firefly-themed prebuilt PC.Also read: Best teams for Honkai: Star Rail 3.5 Apocalyptic Shadow (Lupine Warhead)For more articles related to HoYoverse’s turn-based gacha title, Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsNew Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught