New Honkai Star Rail leak brings good news for Firefly fans

While an array of Honkai Star Rail leaks continues to surface online, one particular post from a reliable source, Luna, claims that Firefly will receive a buff in the first half of the upcoming year. Since the developers recently introduced buffs to old 5-star characters to make them useful in the current meta, there is a high chance this information is accurate.This article looks at the Honkai Star Rail leak that suggests that Firefly will likely receive a buff in the upcoming year.Note: This article is based on leaks and is subject to change. Readers are advised to take each speculation herein with a grain of salt.New Honkai Star Rail leak hints at Firefly buff in the upcoming yearFirefly buffs next year via Luna byu/UltraYZU inHonkaiStarRail_leaksAs mentioned previously, a leak from one of the reliable leakers, Luna, revealed some crucial information regarding Firefly. They suggested that this unit would receive a buff in the first half of 2026. Firefly used to be a meta-defining character who could easily nuke enemies and complete any activities. With the introduction of the memosprites/Amphoreus characters, she was a bit overshadowed, which affected her pick rate in various activities, especially the end-game ones. Since more meta-defining units are expected to debut in the upcoming updates, there is a chance of her being completely overshadowed soon. This means players who have heavily invested in the character and her team composition must look for an alternative, since it won't be viable anymore.Keeping that in mind, a Firefly buff in the first half of the upcoming year will be exceptionally helpful for the character and allow players who have her in their collection to keep using her.Also read: Honkai Star Rail 3.4 second half: Which character should you pull for?