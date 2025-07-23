Firefly E1 vs S1 in Honkai Star Rail: Which one should you pull?

During the second phase of version Honkai Star Rail version 3.4, Firefly will be featured in a limited-time gacha banner. Hence, players can pull for the character and her signature weapon by spending Stellar Jades. Those who already have the unit can also pull for her copies, which will turn into Eidolons, boosting her kit’s efficiency.

If you want to enhance/boost Firefly’s damage, then her S1 is the better one to choose out of the two options. The section below discusses why we recommend Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

Pulling for Firefly’s signature Light Cone is worth more than her E1 in Honkai Star Rail

Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Let’s see what effects Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest can grant its wielder in Honkai Star Rail:

“Metamorphosis: Increases the wearer's Break Effect by 60%. When the wearer deals Break DMG to an enemy target, inflicts Routed on the enemy, lasting for 2 turn(s). Targets afflicted with Routed receive 24% increased Break DMG from the wearer, and their SPD is lowered by 20%. Effects of the same type cannot be stacked.”

When Firefly’s rerun banner becomes available in Honkai Star Rail, it's better to pull for her weapon, Whereabouts Should Dreams Rest. As mentioned above, the item can boost the Stellaron Hunter’s Break Effect and deal extra damage to the enemies. Moreover, these enemies also get slowed, meaning Firefly and her teammates will be able to get more turns before the adversaries can act.

Firefly's first Eidolon (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

When activated, Firefly’s first Eidolon allows her to ignore a certain amount of the opponent’s DEF when she uses her Enhanced Skill. Additionally, the ability won’t consume Skill Points. Judging by that, the power-up is a good choice as well if you already have Firefly’s weapon.

Since Firefly has been out for a while, many players may already have her Light Cone added to their collection. If you have the LC and want to boost her fighting prowess, then getting the E1 is not a bad option.

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

