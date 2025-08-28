Honkai Star Rail Cerydra release date and time

Cerydra is scheduled to debut in Honkai Star Rail on September 2, 2025, alongside the second half of the ongoing version 3.5 patch. She is the newest playable character who follows the Harmony Path, while boasting the power of the Wind Element. Cerydra is a strong buffer who can deal a significant amount of damage and buff her allies' outgoing damage.Since Cerydra is Phainon’s BiS support unit, players who already have the latter added to their collection will roll for this Harmony character. For those curious, this article will take a look at the release date and time of Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail.Cerydra’s release date and time in Honkai Star Rail, exploredAs mentioned, Cerydra will become playable alongside the second half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 on September 2, 2025. Unlike the first half, the second one releases at a different time in dissimilar regions. Hence, some players will be able to pull for the character before others.If you are wondering when this Harmony character will debut in your region, we have listed her release date and time across different regions in the following section:AsiaAs usual, players in the Asian servers will be able to play/roll for Cerydra first. In this server, her limited-time gacha banner will go live on September 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM (UTC+8).EuropeAs for the European server, the Trailblazers playing in it will be the second ones to receive Cerydra’s banner. The character’s banner will become available on September 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM (UTC+1).AmericaAfter Cerydra debuts on both Asian and European servers, she will be released in America on September 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM (UTC-5).Exploring Cerydra’s banner details in Honkai Star RailCerydra's banner (Image via HoYoverse)Cerydra will debut along with the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5. This means she will be accompanied by a rerun character, Silver Wolf. Moreover, the banners will feature several 4-star characters.The characters that will accompany Cerydra during phase two are:Cerydra (5-star - Harmony, Wind)Silver Wolf (5-star - Nihility, Quantum)Sampo (4-star - Nihility, Wind)Dan Heng (4-star - The Hunt, Wind)Qingque (4-star - Erudition, Quantum)Trailblazers will be able to pull various Light Cones during HSR version 3.5’s second phase, which are listed below:Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (5-star)Incessant Rain (5-star)Good Night and Sleep Well (4-star)Swordplay (4-star)The Birth of the Self (4-star)For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:Best Saber build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreBest Archer build in Honkai: Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and moreHonkai: Star Rail Archer teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsHonkai: Star Rail Saber teams guide: Best F2P and premium team compsNew Honkai: Star Rail leaked endgame mode looks like Genshin Impact's Stygian Onslaught