Honkai Star Rail Cerydra release date and time

By Argha Halder
Published Aug 28, 2025 07:06 GMT
Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)
Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail (Image via HoYoverse)

Cerydra is scheduled to debut in Honkai Star Rail on September 2, 2025, alongside the second half of the ongoing version 3.5 patch. She is the newest playable character who follows the Harmony Path, while boasting the power of the Wind Element. Cerydra is a strong buffer who can deal a significant amount of damage and buff her allies' outgoing damage.

Ad

Since Cerydra is Phainon’s BiS support unit, players who already have the latter added to their collection will roll for this Harmony character. For those curious, this article will take a look at the release date and time of Cerydra in Honkai Star Rail.

Cerydra’s release date and time in Honkai Star Rail, explored

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

As mentioned, Cerydra will become playable alongside the second half of Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 on September 2, 2025. Unlike the first half, the second one releases at a different time in dissimilar regions. Hence, some players will be able to pull for the character before others.

If you are wondering when this Harmony character will debut in your region, we have listed her release date and time across different regions in the following section:

Ad

Asia

As usual, players in the Asian servers will be able to play/roll for Cerydra first. In this server, her limited-time gacha banner will go live on September 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM (UTC+8).

Europe

As for the European server, the Trailblazers playing in it will be the second ones to receive Cerydra’s banner. The character’s banner will become available on September 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM (UTC+1).

America

After Cerydra debuts on both Asian and European servers, she will be released in America on September 2, 2025, at 12:00 PM (UTC-5).

Ad

Exploring Cerydra’s banner details in Honkai Star Rail

Cerydra&#039;s banner (Image via HoYoverse)
Cerydra's banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Cerydra will debut along with the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.5. This means she will be accompanied by a rerun character, Silver Wolf. Moreover, the banners will feature several 4-star characters.

Ad

The characters that will accompany Cerydra during phase two are:

  • Cerydra (5-star - Harmony, Wind)
  • Silver Wolf (5-star - Nihility, Quantum)
  • Sampo (4-star - Nihility, Wind)
  • Dan Heng (4-star - The Hunt, Wind)
  • Qingque (4-star - Erudition, Quantum)

Trailblazers will be able to pull various Light Cones during HSR version 3.5’s second phase, which are listed below:

  • Epoch Etched in Golden Blood (5-star)
  • Incessant Rain (5-star)
  • Good Night and Sleep Well (4-star)
  • Swordplay (4-star)
  • The Birth of the Self (4-star)
Ad

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, check out the following section:

About the author
Argha Halder

Argha Halder

Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Ashmita Bhatt
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications