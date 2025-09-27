Honkai Star Rail: Evernight voice lines about other characters

Every Honkai Star Rail character features numerous voice lines, and Evernight is no exception. This Remembrance unit can simultaneously deal and buff her allies’ damage, making her a character worth rolling for. Like most, she is voiced by a prominent VA lineup. Due to Evernight’s role in the newest Trailblaze Mission, players might wonder what she thinks about her fellow characters.
This article takes a look at every Evernight voice line about other characters in Honkai Star Rail.
Every Evernight voice line about other Honkai Star Rail characters, explored
About Trailblazer
Evernight is curious about what happens if the Trailblazer unleashes the Stellaron’s power:
"What would happen if the power of the Stellaron were to be unleashed...? Would you return to the ‘past’? Or would you reclaim your ‘memories’? Curious indeed."
About Dan Heng
Evernight left an unremovable mark on Dan Heng:
“The days spent traveling with you all have already left an indelible mark on him.”
About March 7th
Evernight thinks March will be able to live to her fullest when she disappears:
“The best future for her would be when I can completely disappear.”
About Cyrene
Evernight thinks highly of Cyrene:
“Remember this eternal truth: Girls with pink hair are never to be underestimated.”
“I hope this unexpected 'rain' I bring can make this barren time bloom... into the hundreds of flowers she once dreamed of.”
About Black Swan
Black Swan has seen some terrifying things. That's why she can keep her cool in front of Evernight:
“I can count on one hand the number of Memokeepers who've kept their cool in front of me. Could it be that... she's seen something even more terrifying?”
About Aglaea
Evernight thinks Aglaea is a talented tailor:
“Such a talented tailor should have woven more memories for Amphoreus. If it were me, I would certainly feel regret for not being able to witness Amphoreus's future with my own eyes.”
About Tribbie
Tribbie’s wishes are simple yet luxurious:
“‘See you tomorrow,' such a simple yet luxurious wish for anyone.”
About Mydei
Evernight believes Mydei carries far too many memories of hatred:
“Whether as a crown prince or as a warrior, he carries too many memories of hatred. Yet when fulfilling his duties, he never confuses the past with the future.”
About Castorice
Evernight wonders what will happen to the sea of flowers Castorice planted:
“Would the sea of flowers she planted survive a baptism from the Rain of Sensation?”
About Anaxa
Evernight questions Anaxa’s love for the Dromas:
“I've always wanted to ask him this question: ‘If a dromas and the truth of the world both fell into the sea, which one would you save first?’”
About Hyacine
The light Hyacine radiates is quite comfortable:
“Sunny weather is irritating, but I must admit, the light she casts is soft and comfortable even for me.”
About Cipher
Cipher’s lies are beautiful and well-constructed:
“A beautiful lie is indeed better than a thousand cruel truths.”
About Phainon
Evernight is confused about how Phainon repeats the same finale of every recurrence:
“He sets out from a blank starting point in every recurrence, yet always ends up at the same finale. Will mine and March 7th's fate be any different?”
About Cerydra
Evernight thinks one can overcome anyone in their own field of expertise:
“Being able to take down that ‘genius’ just shows you can't underestimate people who are good at games of wit... If I ever get the chance, I'd love to test my wits against her.”
About Hysilens
Evernight compares Hysilens with a bubble:
“She's like a beautiful bubble. Even when it bursts, it resonates like a trembling note on a string, moving hearts all the same.”
About Welt
Evernight knows about Welt’s past:
“I can see it. The heroic fire from the past still burns in his heart. Having such an experienced senior to guide the way makes me feel much more at ease.”
About Himeko
Evernight wants to see what Himeko can do in the future:
“Mature, elegant, fragrant like a rose... March has been working hard to learn from her. As the Express ventures into deeper starry skies, how will Himeko bloom in the future?”
About Pom-Pom
Evernight wants to pet the Astral Express’ conductor:
“I really want to pet them. But alas, this mysterious "Conductor" doesn't look like they'd take kindly to it.”
About Terravox
Evernight is fascinated by how memories can become a cornerstone for the future:
“What makes life eternal? Memories? No, memory can only preserve a decaying past. Yet they willingly became the cornerstone for the future, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations.”
