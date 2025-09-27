Honkai Star Rail: Evernight voice lines about other characters

Every Honkai Star Rail character features numerous voice lines, and Evernight is no exception. This Remembrance unit can simultaneously deal and buff her allies’ damage, making her a character worth rolling for. Like most, she is voiced by a prominent VA lineup. Due to Evernight’s role in the newest Trailblaze Mission, players might wonder what she thinks about her fellow characters.

Ad

This article takes a look at every Evernight voice line about other characters in Honkai Star Rail.

Every Evernight voice line about other Honkai Star Rail characters, explored

About Trailblazer

Trailblazer (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Evernight is curious about what happens if the Trailblazer unleashes the Stellaron’s power:

Ad

Trending

"What would happen if the power of the Stellaron were to be unleashed...? Would you return to the ‘past’? Or would you reclaim your ‘memories’? Curious indeed."

About Dan Heng

Dan Heng Permansor Terrae (Image via HoYoverse)

Evernight left an unremovable mark on Dan Heng:

Ad

“The days spent traveling with you all have already left an indelible mark on him.”

About March 7th

March 7th (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Evernight thinks March will be able to live to her fullest when she disappears:

Ad

“The best future for her would be when I can completely disappear.”

About Cyrene

Cyrene (Image via HoYoverse)

Evernight thinks highly of Cyrene:

Ad

“Remember this eternal truth: Girls with pink hair are never to be underestimated.”

“I hope this unexpected 'rain' I bring can make this barren time bloom... into the hundreds of flowers she once dreamed of.”

About Black Swan

Black Swan has seen some terrifying things. That's why she can keep her cool in front of Evernight:

“I can count on one hand the number of Memokeepers who've kept their cool in front of me. Could it be that... she's seen something even more terrifying?”

Ad

About Aglaea

Aglaea (Image via HoYoverse)

Evernight thinks Aglaea is a talented tailor:

Ad

“Such a talented tailor should have woven more memories for Amphoreus. If it were me, I would certainly feel regret for not being able to witness Amphoreus's future with my own eyes.”

About Tribbie

Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

Tribbie’s wishes are simple yet luxurious:

Ad

“‘See you tomorrow,' such a simple yet luxurious wish for anyone.”

About Mydei

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

Evernight believes Mydei carries far too many memories of hatred:

Ad

“Whether as a crown prince or as a warrior, he carries too many memories of hatred. Yet when fulfilling his duties, he never confuses the past with the future.”

Also read: Best Evernight build in Honkai Star Rail: Light Cones, Relics, stats, teams, and more

About Castorice

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Evernight wonders what will happen to the sea of flowers Castorice planted:

Ad

“Would the sea of flowers she planted survive a baptism from the Rain of Sensation?”

About Anaxa

Evernight questions Anaxa’s love for the Dromas:

“I've always wanted to ask him this question: ‘If a dromas and the truth of the world both fell into the sea, which one would you save first?’”

About Hyacine

Hyacine (Image via HoYoverse)

The light Hyacine radiates is quite comfortable:

Ad

“Sunny weather is irritating, but I must admit, the light she casts is soft and comfortable even for me.”

About Cipher

Cipher’s lies are beautiful and well-constructed:

“A beautiful lie is indeed better than a thousand cruel truths.”

About Phainon

Phainon (Image via HoYoverse)

Evernight is confused about how Phainon repeats the same finale of every recurrence:

Ad

“He sets out from a blank starting point in every recurrence, yet always ends up at the same finale. Will mine and March 7th's fate be any different?”

About Cerydra

Cerydra (Image via HoYoverse)

Evernight thinks one can overcome anyone in their own field of expertise:

Ad

“Being able to take down that ‘genius’ just shows you can't underestimate people who are good at games of wit... If I ever get the chance, I'd love to test my wits against her.”

Also read: Honkai Star Rail Evernight teams guide: Best F2P and premium team comps

About Hysilens

Hysilens (Image via HoYoverse)

Evernight compares Hysilens with a bubble:

Ad

“She's like a beautiful bubble. Even when it bursts, it resonates like a trembling note on a string, moving hearts all the same.”

About Welt

Evernight knows about Welt’s past:

“I can see it. The heroic fire from the past still burns in his heart. Having such an experienced senior to guide the way makes me feel much more at ease.”

Ad

About Himeko

Evernight wants to see what Himeko can do in the future:

“Mature, elegant, fragrant like a rose... March has been working hard to learn from her. As the Express ventures into deeper starry skies, how will Himeko bloom in the future?”

About Pom-Pom

Evernight wants to pet the Astral Express’ conductor:

“I really want to pet them. But alas, this mysterious "Conductor" doesn't look like they'd take kindly to it.”

Ad

About Terravox

Evernight is fascinated by how memories can become a cornerstone for the future:

“What makes life eternal? Memories? No, memory can only preserve a decaying past. Yet they willingly became the cornerstone for the future, leaving behind a legacy that will endure for generations.”

For more articles related to Honkai Star Rail, don’t forget to check out the following section:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Argha Halder Argha Halder is a gaming & esports Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has been a video game enthusiast leaning mostly towards multiplayer FPS and story-rich games for almost a decade. He likes to spend his time reading light novels, manga, watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.