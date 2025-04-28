Honkai Star Rail Morning Starlight event guide

The Morning Starlight is the newest event in Honkai Star Rail. It features several stages that players must conquer to acquire their associated rewards. Unlike some events where one has to build a team with their own characters, this one features several trial units that Trailblazers can use. As the Morning Starlight event features multiple stages, players might wonder what the best teams are for each challenge.

This article will take a look at the best teams that you should build to complete the Morning Starlight event in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: Since the Morning Starlight event is time-gated, the best teams for the later stages will be updated once they become available. Moreover, some aspects of this article are subjective and solely rely on the author’s opinion.

A guide for the Morning Starlight event in Honkai Star Rail

As mentioned earlier, the Morning Starlight event in Honkai Star Rail features several stages, seven to be precise. Each stage will become available daily, featuring a new set of challenge and trial characters.

Hunting Hour

With the event now live, the first stage, Hunting Hour, can be challenged by players. Here are some teams that will help you clear the first stage:

Mydei, Tribbie, Gallagher, Sunday

Tribbie (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Hunting Hour features Mydei, Tribbie, and Gallagher as the trial characters, players can easily build a good team with them. To enhance the team’s fighting prowess, we have decided to place Sunday as the secondary buffer. As the stage’s unique buff boosts the first character’s HP and allows them to deal an absurd amount of damage to enemies, Mydei is a solid pick for the team.

On the other hand, Gallagher can easily deal a decent amount of Break damage while also keeping Mydei’s HP from dropping to zero.

Mydei, Remembrance Trailblazer, Tribbie, Gallagher

Mydei (Image via HoYoverse)

If you don’t have a premium character like Sunday, Remembrance Trailblazer is an excellent alternative. They grant a decent amount of CRIT DMG boost to the DPS unit, in this case, Mydei, boosting his damage significantly.

Similar to the abovementioned team, Gallagher will make sure Mydei survives the fight, while dealing a substantial amount of Break damage.

Castorice, Tribbie, Sunday/Remembrance MC, Gallagher

Castorice (Image via HoYoverse)

Since Hunting Hour’s unique buff benefits the HP-scaling characters, you can replace the DPS character with Castorice. With her abilities also scaling with HP, she can deal a significant amount of damage to enemies.

In this Hypercarry team composition, Tribbie and Sunday/Remembrance MC will focus on boosting this Remembrance unit’s outgoing damage. The former can also deal a decent bit of damage with her follow-up attack. Meanwhile, Gallagher will ensure all of his team members’ safety. If you don’t have Castorice, you can just use other DPS units that scale with HP.

