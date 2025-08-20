Honkai Star Rail Space Station Task Force event guide and rewards

Space Station Task Force is the latest event in Honkai Star Rail version 3.5 and is exceptionally easy to complete. It grants participants a generous amount of Stellar Jades. Besides the aforementioned premium currency, players can also acquire various materials, such as Traveler’s Guide, to level up their characters.
Let's look at how to complete the Space Station Task Force event in Honkai Star Rail.
How to complete the Space Station Task Force event in Honkai Star Rail
Space Station Task Force is one of the first half events of Honkai Star Rail version 3.5. While most events in this turn-based gacha title from HoYoverse require Trailblazers to complete certain challenges to acquire various rewards, this one is quite different.
Since Space Station Task Force is an assignment-based event, you must send your characters to assignments for a couple of hours to earn various rewards. To get the most out of a single assignment, send characters the featured Path. Doing so will allow you to get good items as bonus rewards. These include Lost Crystal, Traveler’s Guide, and Credit.
Depending on the rarity of the assignments, the rewards will change. For example, a 5-star assignment will allow you to get 40x Stellar Jades, while 4 and 3-star ones feature 20x and 10x, respectively. Although you don’t earn the same amount of Stellar Jades from each rarity, the time it takes to finish every assignment is identical.
To complete the event, complete 5-star assignments six times. Similarly, 4-star ones can be accessed until you finish six of them. As for the 3-star assignments, you can complete 12 of them. When you finish all assignments, you can acquire a total of 480x Stellar Jade and other character/Relic level-up materials from the Space Station Task Force event in Honkai Star Rail.
