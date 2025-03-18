Honkai Star Rail: Is Huohuo worth getting in 3.1?

With the commencement of the second half of Honkai Star Rail 3.1, Huohuo’s re-run banner will be released. Although it has been a while since this 5-star character first debuted in this turn-based gacha title, she has become quite a fan-favorite. So, with several 5-star characters scheduled to debut in upcoming patches, Trailblazers might wonder if they should spend their Stellar Jades to add Huohuo to their collection.
The answer to that is yes. When the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.1 commences, you should definitely get Huohuo. Read on to learn more.
Note: This article is subjective and solely relies on the author’s opinion.
Should you get Huohuo when the Honkai Star Rail 3.1 second half commences?
Frankly, yes, you should pull for Huohuo when the second phase of Honkai Star Rail 3.1 commences on March 19, 2025, especially if you have characters like Aglaea and The Herta. Since the Ultimate Energy requirement of these characters is exceptionally high compared to other units in this turn-based gacha title, Huohuo can help them out by regenerating a decent bit of Energy.
After her release, Huohuo was one of the best Abundance units for the DoT (Damage over Time) team compositions but later got overshadowed when the playstyle became irrelevant. More recently, Aglaea and The Herta have become meta-defining, helping Huohuo regain quite a bit of popularity.
Besides The Herta and Aglea, Huohuo can still be paired with other DPS units due to the versatility of her kit. Hence, if you want an Abundance character that can be paired with most of the upcoming units, you should pull for Huohuo in version 3.1.
Huohuo’s team role in Honkai Star Rail
As Huohuo follows the Abundance Path, it is a no-brainer that she will be filling the healer role in most team compositions. However, since she also can regenerate her allies’ Ultimate Energy and boost their ATK consistently, she is more of a healer/buffer hybrid character.
Hence, Huohuo usually acts as the team’s healer and also works as a secondary buffer to assist her allies in a fight.
