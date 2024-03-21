One Night in Penacony is an anniversary party in honor of Honkai Star Rail's first anniversary on April 26, 2024. The developers revealed details on the anniversary party, Stellar Jades, and other prizes during the Honkai Star Rail 2.1 Special Program livestream. Star Rail is celebrating its first anniversary, and the developers have made sure the community will have the experience of a lifetime.

In the following article, we will discuss this One Night in Penacony party in detail. So, keep reading if you want to know the details.

Details of Honkai Star Rail One Night in Penacony Anniversary party: Venue, tickets, performers, and schedule

Expand Tweet

During the Star Rail Anniversary stream, the developers revealed that there would be a public celebration of the game's anniversary in a special way.

According to a post made on Star Rail's official X account, the party's theme would be inspired by the glamorous world of Penacony.

How and where to attend this Honkai Star Rail One Night in Penacony Anniversary party event

The X post also revealed the following information regarding Star Rail's anniversary celebration.

Date - March 30, 2024

March 30, 2024 Time - 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm (PST)

6:00 pm to 10:00 pm (PST) Venue - Cicada Restaurant and Lounge. 617 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Remember, to attend this Star Rail Anniversary Party, fans must purchase their tickets in advance.

Click this link to do so.

What to expect from this Honkai Star Rail One Night in Penacony Anniversary party event

Honkai Star Rail anniversary event 2024 (Image via HoYoverse)

Star Rail is throwing a party called One Night in Penacony to celebrate its first anniversary, and fans can fully immerse themselves in the vibrant world of the game with activities planned for this wonderful evening. Attendees can expect a fun-filled evening that will foster creativity and connections among the Trailblazers.

Melodies from the Star Rail: Players can immerse themselves in the world of Star Rail at a live concert experience. The talented vocalists behind the beloved tracks "White Night" and "Wildfire" will recreate the game's atmosphere in a live performance. This is a can't-miss opportunity for fans to hear these iconic songs come alive on stage.

Players can immerse themselves in the world of Star Rail at a live concert experience. The talented vocalists behind the beloved tracks "White Night" and "Wildfire" will recreate the game's atmosphere in a live performance. This is a can't-miss opportunity for fans to hear these iconic songs come alive on stage. Try luck and Win Big: Attendees get a chance to enter a world of minigames through this event. Fans can achieve amazing rewards with their skills and some luck. Participants who complete the tasks will receive exclusive merchandise. Whether looking for friendly competition or simply wanting to add limited-edition products to their collection, One Night in Penacony has something to offer for everyone.

Attendees get a chance to enter a world of minigames through this event. Fans can achieve amazing rewards with their skills and some luck. Participants who complete the tasks will receive exclusive merchandise. Whether looking for friendly competition or simply wanting to add limited-edition products to their collection, One Night in Penacony has something to offer for everyone. A Culinary Adventure: The wide variety of cuisines at Penacony provides guests with an exciting culinary adventure. Different types of delicacies are there, each expertly designed to enhance the immersive ambiance and elevate the dining experience.

The wide variety of cuisines at Penacony provides guests with an exciting culinary adventure. Different types of delicacies are there, each expertly designed to enhance the immersive ambiance and elevate the dining experience. Adorn with Star Rail rarities: A variety of official Honkai Star Rail items will be up for grabs at the venue. This is an opportunity to celebrate the anniversary, discover the ideal collection for addition to your wardrobe, and proudly display fandom.

A variety of official Honkai Star Rail items will be up for grabs at the venue. This is an opportunity to celebrate the anniversary, discover the ideal collection for addition to your wardrobe, and proudly display fandom. A Starry Encounter with Voice Actors: Attendees can experience the voices behind the beloved characters. Talented voice actors who bring life to the Astral Express crew will perform live, making this an unforgettable evening for all fans of Honkai Star Rail.

Attendees can experience the voices behind the beloved characters. Talented voice actors who bring life to the Astral Express crew will perform live, making this an unforgettable evening for all fans of Honkai Star Rail. Q&A session with the Developer: The chief gameplay developer for Honkai Star Rail, Chengnan An, will be joining virtually for a Q&A session at the event. This is a rare chance for players to ask questions and receive insightful answers straight from the person who created the game's mechanics.

The chief gameplay developer for Honkai Star Rail, Chengnan An, will be joining virtually for a Q&A session at the event. This is a rare chance for players to ask questions and receive insightful answers straight from the person who created the game's mechanics. Capture Memories with Honkai Star Rail Props: The dedicated photo op station will be too tempting for fans to ignore. This section is full of creative props inspired by the game's characters, settings, and famous objects, making it the ideal place to capture priceless moments. With these amusing backdrops, fans can pose with a replica or act out a scene featuring their favorite character.

The dedicated photo op station will be too tempting for fans to ignore. This section is full of creative props inspired by the game's characters, settings, and famous objects, making it the ideal place to capture priceless moments. With these amusing backdrops, fans can pose with a replica or act out a scene featuring their favorite character. Convenient Valet Parking: The headache of parking is not something to worry about. Fans can concentrate on participating in the celebrations and engaging with the community as the event provides complimentary valet parking.

Fans should take advantage of this opportunity to celebrate the first anniversary of Honkai Star Rail in style. One Night in Penacony promises to be an amazing event for all Astral Express fans, which includes live music, thrilling games, delicious cuisine, and exclusive merchandise.

Check out our other Honkai Star Rail Articles:

Honkai Star Rail 2.1 trailer shows Acheron and Raiden Mei from HI3; developers reveal more || Honkai Star Rail 2.1 live stream: Codes, upcoming banners, anniversary rewards, and events || Honkai Star Rail 2.1 release date, server maintenance, and Acheron banner countdown || Honkai Star Rail Robin leaks: Expected release, kit, and more speculations || A unified launcher for Genshin Impact, HSR and other Hoyoverse titles reportedly in testing