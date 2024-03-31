Honkai Star Rail Origami Bird locations in Clock Studios Theme Park

With the introduction of Clock Studios Theme Park in Honkai Star Rail 2.1, Trailblazers have more areas to explore in Penacony, the fourth explorable world comprising many different entities. One such entity is the Origami Birds, a group of avians notorious for hiding in unexpected parts of the city with only their feathers sticking out for detection. The only way to unleash them is by yanking them out of their corner.

Finding the avians can be a bit time-consuming, but it is nice to have all objectives covering a particular area. This article presents the locations of all Clock Studios Theme Park Origami Bird in Honkai Star Rail.

All Clock Studios Theme Park Origami Bird locations in Honkai Star Rail

Clock Studios Theme Park map showing locations of all Origami Bird (Image via HoYoverse)

While exploring the Penacony region in Honkai Star Rail, you will come across various Origami Birds. The Clock Studios Theme Park map in particular has 20 such avians to unleash, which can be found at the following locations:

Location 1 : Teleport to the Theme Park Entrance Space Anchor and turn left to interact with the slot machine in the corner.

: Teleport to the Theme Park Entrance Space Anchor and turn left to interact with the slot machine in the corner. Location 2 : Turn around and locate the amusement park map. Interact with the film role next to it to unleash the second avian.

: Turn around and locate the amusement park map. Interact with the film role next to it to unleash the second avian. Location 3 : Continue north and take the entrance leading to the circular maze garden. Inside the labyrinth, you will find one of the origami birds hiding above the walls.

: Continue north and take the entrance leading to the circular maze garden. Inside the labyrinth, you will find one of the origami birds hiding above the walls. Location 4 : From location three, come back to the big Clockie statue and enter the left hallway. Here, you can find the bird’s tail sticking out of the purple poster.

: From location three, come back to the big Clockie statue and enter the left hallway. Here, you can find the bird’s tail sticking out of the purple poster. Location 5 : Use the carpet road ahead, which leads to the second-floor balcony. Here you will find the Greeting Bird’s tail sticking out of the giant alphabets.

: Use the carpet road ahead, which leads to the second-floor balcony. Here you will find the Greeting Bird’s tail sticking out of the giant alphabets. Location 6 : Head to the nearest vendor from the Screening Area Entrance Space Anchor. You should be able to yank the avian from the soda bottle on the shop’s banner.

: Head to the nearest vendor from the Screening Area Entrance Space Anchor. You should be able to yank the avian from the soda bottle on the shop’s banner. Location 7 : Return to the Space Anchor and walk towards the west side of the map. You will come across a dead end where you will find a bunch of cartons, one of which contains the Timid Bird.

: Return to the Space Anchor and walk towards the west side of the map. You will come across a dead end where you will find a bunch of cartons, one of which contains the Timid Bird. Location 8 : Come back to the teleporter once again and walk south this time. Once you enter the bar, interact with the tail sticking out of one of the seats to unleash the eighth Origami Bird in Clock Studios Theme Park.

: Come back to the teleporter once again and walk south this time. Once you enter the bar, interact with the tail sticking out of one of the seats to unleash the eighth Origami Bird in Clock Studios Theme Park. Location 9 : Traverse to the southern platforms via Bubble Pinball to locate the hidden avian next to the fancy black car.

: Traverse to the southern platforms via Bubble Pinball to locate the hidden avian next to the fancy black car. Location 10 : Follow the path leading to Clockie’s Extra. You will come across a few unorganized boxes in the corner. The Covetous Bird should be stuck under the briefcase.

: Follow the path leading to Clockie’s Extra. You will come across a few unorganized boxes in the corner. The Covetous Bird should be stuck under the briefcase. Location 11 : Head to the theater set, where you will find the avian on top of the props.

: Head to the theater set, where you will find the avian on top of the props. Location 12 : The twelfth Origami Bird can be accessed from the Hanu Gang Base Space Anchor. The creature is hiding right behind the wall, under the cartons.

: The twelfth Origami Bird can be accessed from the Hanu Gang Base Space Anchor. The creature is hiding right behind the wall, under the cartons. Location 13 : The Director Bird resides in one of the lights next to the Crimson Calyx.

: The Director Bird resides in one of the lights next to the Crimson Calyx. Location 14: There will be a Bubble Pinball near the Calyx. Use the machine to cross to the hidden platform, where you can find the Guiding Bird.

Use this circuit to get to the hidden platform in Clock Studios Theme Park (Image via HoYoverse)

Location 15 : Teleport to the Hamster Ball Park Space Anchor. There should be a photo board nearby where the Villain Bird is hiding.

: Teleport to the Hamster Ball Park Space Anchor. There should be a photo board nearby where the Villain Bird is hiding. Location 16 : Cross the Southern Entrance and turn right immediately to locate the avian’s tail inside the lights.

: Cross the Southern Entrance and turn right immediately to locate the avian’s tail inside the lights. Location 17 : Return to the Space Anchor and walk to the east side of the platform. You can locate the Commander Bird's tail sticking out of the bench.

: Return to the Space Anchor and walk to the east side of the platform. You can locate the Commander Bird's tail sticking out of the bench. Location 18 : From the previous location, follow the path on the right, which will take a U-turn leading to a narrow lane. At the end of the road, you will encounter the Silent avian behind a huge poster.

: From the previous location, follow the path on the right, which will take a U-turn leading to a narrow lane. At the end of the road, you will encounter the Silent avian behind a huge poster. Location 19 : Head to the location of Hanu’s Adventure and interact with the nearby balloons to unleash an Origami Bird.

: Head to the location of Hanu’s Adventure and interact with the nearby balloons to unleash an Origami Bird. Location 20: Initiate Hanu's Adventure and enter the mansion. Hug the left wall until you reach the teleporter. Interact with the device to get on the top platform, where the final Origami Bird should be hiding behind the balloon.

