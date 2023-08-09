Honkai Star Rail Underground Treasure Hunt event guide (Day 1): How to complete ruin explorations, free rewards, and more

The second phase of Honkai Star Rail 1.2 is finally live, featuring Kafka’s banner alongside a brand-new Underground Treasure Hunt event, available for a limited time. With Belobog’s ancient ruins resurfacing from the Eternal Freeze, players can dive in on the first day of both Surface and Deep Exploration to discover the riches buried within them.

The entire event expands over five ruins in total, which will be unlocked every day. It will also offer various treasure hunt rewards, including Stellar Jades, credits, and other in-game resources for completing the objectives.

This article will guide you through the first ruin exploration to help you collect all its free rewards.

How to complete the first ruin exploration of the Underground Treasure Hunt event in Honkai Star Rail?

Talk to Aksay to access the Ruins of the Underground Treasure Hunt event in Honkai Star Rail. (Image via HoYoverse)

To initiate the first ruin exploration from the new Honkai Star Rail event, head to Boulder Town and talk to Balaway on the objective marker. He will brief you about the ancient ruin discovery at the Great Mine and further request that you assist Aksay, the senior treasure hunter.

Head to his location and interact to access the first Ruin. Your primary objective will be to press on the tile floors to unlock areas until you find the door cards. Follow the steps below to complete all eight levels of Surface Exploration:

Level 1 : Activate the tiles at the edges. The card should be located on the top right corner of the board, diagonally opposite the door.

: Activate the tiles at the edges. The card should be located on the top right corner of the board, diagonally opposite the door. Level 2 : Again, use the same strategy to access the bottom right corner tile for the Key Card.

: Again, use the same strategy to access the bottom right corner tile for the Key Card. Level 3: The card is located on the topmost tile of the middle column.

In most cases, the Key Card will be blocked by an enemy. (Image via HoYoverse)

Level 4 : You should be able to see the key at the top-right corner of the board blocked by an enemy. Use the Ancient Bomb to clear them and collect them to proceed to the next level.

: You should be able to see the key at the top-right corner of the board blocked by an enemy. Use the Ancient Bomb to clear them and collect them to proceed to the next level. Level 5 : Again, clear the enemies on the path to collect the key, visible at the top row.

: Again, clear the enemies on the path to collect the key, visible at the top row. Level 6 : You will have to complete an elite encounter for this level, which will promptly unlock the surrounding tiles containing the door card, alongside a few other items.

: You will have to complete an elite encounter for this level, which will promptly unlock the surrounding tiles containing the door card, alongside a few other items. Level 7 : Once again, the key should be on the diagonally opposite end of the starting point.

: Once again, the key should be on the diagonally opposite end of the starting point. Level 8: Defeat the Elite Enemy to unlock the teleporter.

Deep Exploration guide

Brace yourself to fight more enemies in the Deep Exploration (Image via HoYoverse)

Deep Exploration unlocks once you complete all the above levels. Now refer to the following list to complete the next stages of the Underground Treasure Hunt event in Honkai Star Rail 1.2:

Level 1 : Complete the encounters to proceed to the key card, located on the opposite end of the door.

: Complete the encounters to proceed to the key card, located on the opposite end of the door. Level 2 : You can find the card in the bottom left corner of the area.

: You can find the card in the bottom left corner of the area. Level 3 : Obtain the card from the tile under the "Hiring Treasure Hunter" marker.

: Obtain the card from the tile under the "Hiring Treasure Hunter" marker. Level 4 : Unlock the tiles in the extreme right columns of the box. The key should be on the topmost tile blocked by the enemies.

: Unlock the tiles in the extreme right columns of the box. The key should be on the topmost tile blocked by the enemies. Level 5 : The key is located at the bottom left corner.

: The key is located at the bottom left corner. Level 6: Once again fend off the Elite Enemy to access the teleporter.

Most of the enemies in the event will have Lightning Toughness, so deploy a team accordingly to tackle them. On that note, HoYoverse has provided Kafka and Luka as trial characters for the ruin. You can pair them with Tingyun and Luocha to tackle all the encounters.

Additionally, pick up all the Ancient Ruins and other collectibles to strengthen your entire team for the specific ruins.

First ruin exploration reward in the Underground Treasure Hunt event in Honkai Star Rail

Treasure Hunt Rewards from the first Ruin (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are all the Treasure Hunt Rewards you can obtain after completing the first ruin:

200x Stellar Jades

15x Obsidian of Desolation

4x Obsidian of Obsession

12x Traveler’s Guide

120,000 Credits

40 Relic Remains

This concludes everything you need to know before you delve into your first ruin exploration in the ongoing Honkai Star Rail event.