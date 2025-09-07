How to beat Last Judge in Hollow Knight Silksong: Location, tips and tricks, and more

The Last Judge in Hollow Knight Silksong is a late-game boss that puts Hornet through one of the most punishing duels found within the kingdom. From the start of the fight, its bell weapon is ballistics and commands the arena with slams, spins, and fiery follow-ups, meaning there are very few spots to rest in a buoyant state.

This guide breaks down how to track the Last Judge in Hollow Knight Silksong, its attack patterns across phases, and the best tricks to survive the fight.

How to defeat Last Judge in Hollow Knight Silksong

Duel with Last Judge in Hollow Knight Silksong (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Nyoraim)

Location of the Last Judge in Hollow Knight Silksong

You’ll encounter the Last Judge at the eastern edge of the Blasted Steps, where it blocks the passage into the Citadel. This encounter closes out Act 1, and you’ll want to be well-prepared before stepping into the arena.

Recommended Gear loadout

The fight is best tackled once you’ve acquired the Sting Shards (unlocked with the help of Forge Daughter for Craftmetal and 140 Rosaries) and Needle Upgrade in Bellhart (unlocked by freeing Pinmaster Plinney from Widow).

Bringing the Pollip Pouch (earned through the Rite of the Pollip), is also highly recommended. This upgrade infuses your tools with venom, dealing passive poison damage that steadily drains the Judge’s health while you stay at range. Make sure to bring the Warding bell as well.

Battle strategy

The main reward of this duel is the progression itself (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Nyoraim)

Phase 1

The Judge opens with a slam attack, which is actually your easiest damage window. Back up as soon as you see the wind-up animation, then punish right after the strike lands. Another typical move here is the whirlwind spin with the bell. The tell is evident once the wind-up starts; don’t risk going for hits. Back off completely and reset.

You’ll also see the bell throw attack in this phase. You’ve got two options:

Safest route: Outrange it and wait for the move to finish.

Outrange it and wait for the move to finish. Riskier route: Step in for a couple of hits if you’re sure it isn’t chained into the whirlwind. Just remember to jump over the bell when the Judge pulls it back, or you’ll get clipped.

This is a forgiving phase overall, and once you’ve seen each attack once or twice, you can get through cleanly. We also recommend relying on dashes, so make sure to go forward if it’s close, backwards if it’s far.

Phase 2

Once the Judge’s bell ignites, every whip strike explodes, making spacing more critical. Expect fiery circles from whip spins, shockwaves on slams, and charging fire pillars that force constant jumping and repositioning. Attacking the boss also refills Hornet's Silk spool, so ensure your timing is precise.

You will also encounter a Rush charge, which can be tricky. When the bell glows orange, it’s about to dash. Jump over it and land in the space between flame trails.

This phase offers fewer safe windows nearby, so ranged tools are more effective. Make sure to move opposite its landings, and punish with dash attacks during long animations to maintain pressure without overcommitting. Using the Pollip Pouch for poison damage or Sting Shards is highly recommended now.

Phase 3

The Last Judge in Hollow Knight Silksong triggers the detonation (Image via Team Cherry || YouTube@Nyoraim)

The last stretch pushes your movement more than your offense. The Judge starts mixing in broad flame patterns that cover most of the arena. He unleashes a Rapid Whip Spin that floods the arena with fire waves, forcing tight dodges between each. Here, patience wins, survive first, then punish.

The safest openings are still the slam attacks, where you can slip in two quick hits. But most of the time, it’s better to rely on ranged tools to keep steady pressure. If you run out of knives mid-fight, the windows feel much tighter, so conserve ammo where possible and don’t waste throws.

Tip: When the flames are active but spaced out, you often get a free heal window if you’re far enough away. Use this breathing room to recover before the fight snowballs.

Near defeat, Last Judge in Hollow Knight Silksong triggers a Final Detonation, in an arena-wide blast, so make sure to dash far as soon as you hear the cue.

That concludes our guide on defeating Last Judge in Hollow Knight Silksong. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

