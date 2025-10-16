How to break boulders in Pokemon Legends Z-A

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 16, 2025 18:40 GMT
boulders in Pokemon Legends Z-A
Boulders can block your path (Image via TPC)

As you roam across the streets of Lumiose City, you will find out that certain segments are blocked by boulders in Pokemon Legends Z-A. This can definitely hamper your progress, as certain objectives or Pokemon may lie behind these big stones. You can, however, break these boulders using a certain item in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

Let's take a look at how you can break boulders in Pokemon Legends Z-A.

How to destroy boulders in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Boulders in Pokemon Legends Z-A can be found in several places throughout Lumiose City. These will often obstruct the path, and you won't be able to get past them until and unless you destroy them. To break these, you will need an item called the TM 004 - Rock Smash.

The Rock Smash skill can destroy these obstructions (Image via TPC)
The Rock Smash skill can destroy these obstructions (Image via TPC)

How to get TM 004 - Rock Smash in Pokemon Legends Z-A

The Rock Smash item can be obtained as a reward by completing certain objectives in Mable’s Research Requests. It is quite easy to obtain, as you need to hit Level 2 to get the TM 004 - Rock Smash.

The challenges mainly revolve around catching various Pokemon and registering them in your Pokedex. To unlock the Research Requests, you will need to complete the prologue mission of Pokemon Legends Z-A and catch 5 Pokemon.

How to use the TM 004 - Rock Smash in Pokemon Legends Z-A

As stated before, the TM 004 - Rock Smash can be used to destroy Boulders in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You can teach this skill to any compatible Pokemon. Bunnelby, whom you get as part of the game's tutorial, can learn the Rock Smash.

You can summon this Pokemon next to a boulder and use the Switch's ZL button to lock on. Then use the X, Y, A, and B buttons to select Rock Smash, and the Pokemon will destroy the boulder, allowing you to proceed to the next area.

Besides these rocky boulders, there are several other obstructions that you can find in Legend Z-A. For example, thorns and ice boulders can be destroyed by any fire-type Pokemon and so on.

Edited by Supratim Sarkar
