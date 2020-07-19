How to build Paul Walker's Skyline in GTA 5

Paul Walker's iconic role as Brian O'Connor in the Fast and Furious franchise will always be remembered fondly by the fans. His iconic Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 is available in GTA Online in the form of the Annis Elegy Retro Custom.

The GTA franchise has always taken inspiration from real-life vehicles to build an extraordinarily wide collection of cars in the game. In GTA Online especially, there is a vast range of cars to pick from, and the Elegy Retro Custom is a fan-favourite.

It takes inspiration from the Nissan Skyline GT-R, made famous by Paul Walker's character in the Fast and Furious franchise.

With a custom paint job and some additional parts added to the Elegy Retro, the players will be able to pay tribute to Paul Walker by recreating his iconic Skyline in GTA Online.

How to build Paul Walker's Skyline GT-R in GTA Online?

In order to build an exact version of Paul Walker's Nissan Skyline GT-R in GTA Online, the players will need to buy an Elegy Retro Custom.

The car is available in Benny's Original Motorworks for a whopping $904,000. Once the player has the vehicle, they will need to modify it further to make it look exactly like Paul Walker's Skyline in Fast and Furious.

List of Modifications:

1) Front Bumper- Painted Extended Splitter

2) Rear Bumper- Stock

3) Bumper Accessories- None

4) Intercoolers- None

5) Chassis- None

6) Doors- None

7) Fenders- Wide Angular Rear Fenders

8) Exhaust- Chrome Tip Exhaust

9) Hood- Stock

10) Roll Cage- Street Half Cage

11) Neon Layout- Front Back and Sides, Blue

12) Livery- Midnight Racer

13) Primary Color- Brushed Aluminum

14) Trim Color- Ultra Blue

15) Skirts- Drift Skirts

16) Spoilers- Extreme Downforce BGW

17) Wheel, Rim Type- Sport, Endo V2