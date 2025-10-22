Knowing how to change FOV in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 is quite crucial. Each player has their very own preference when it comes to having an FOV profile, and with there being no in-game setting to adjust this display setting, it becomes significantly difficult for players to enjoy this title to their heart's content.

That said, in this article, we will provide you with a detailed guide to help you change your FOV in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. Read below to know more.

How can you change your FOV in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2

As we stated above, the developers have locked the FOV in this game, and players have no way to adjust it through the in-game settings menu. That said, there is an alternate way to access the FOV slider and to adjust it as per your requirements.

This process involves downloading the Universal Unreal Engine Unlocker and accessing the client to inject a DLL file into the title. This will allow you to access the dev console and make the necessary adjustments to your field of view in-game.

Here's a detailed step-by-step guide to change this setting:

First and foremost, download the Universal Unreal Engine Unlocker on your computer. Launch Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2. After doing so, minimize the game and open the Universal Unreal Engine Unlocker client. In the unlocker window, select the process for 'Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2', and click on 'Inject DLL'. Once done, alt-tab back into your game. Now, press '~' to open up the dev console. From here, you can simply type 'fov 123' to change your field of view in-game. Simply replace '123' with your desired number.

That's everything that you need to know about changing your FOV in Vampire The Masquerade Bloodlines 2.

