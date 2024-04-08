A few steps need to be followed to efficiently change name in Rainbow Six Siege. If your existing use­rname inadequately re­flects your tactical prowess or swift reactions, or if you're­ a streamer aiming to evade­ stream-snipers, worry not, we've­ got you covered. While the game costs a fair bit, Ubisoft allows name change­s, and you can also modify your nickname temporarily.

In this guide, we'll go through the basic steps to change your name in Rainbow Six Siege, whether you're dominating the Siege scene on PC, or on the Xbox and PlayStation consoles.

How to change name in Rainbow Six Siege on PC

Use Ubisoft Connect to change name in Rainbow Six Siege on PC. (Image via Ubisoft)

If you want to change your name in Rainbow Six Siege, here's a simplified approach to updating your username on your PC:

Open the Ubisoft Connect application and sign in to your account.

On the top left corner, find your profile picture and click on it. Select "Account Management" from the options provided.

Here, locate the "Account Information" section. Next to your current username, you will see an edit symbol.

Insert the name you want to replace your current one with, provided it follows Ubisoft's username conditions, which can usually range between three and 15 characters, and your username can include alphanumeric, underscores, and periods.

After putting in a new username that meets Ubisoft's desired conditions, click on "Save" to confirm the changes.

How to change name in Rainbow Six Siege on the PlayStation

Use PSN to change name in Rainbow Six Siege on PlayStation. (Image via Sony || spllitz/YouTube)

While you can't directly change your Siege username on PlayStation, you can update your Playstation Network (PSN) handle, which will then reflect in the game. Here's how to do it in a few simple steps:

Get down to business by opening your PlayStation's system settings menu.

Scroll down to Account Management, where you’ll find the "Account Information" section.

From here, go to Profile, and click on the listed option, "Online ID". Check the box that consents you to the PSN Online ID Change Terms of Service, and proceed by hitting the "Continue" button.

After reading the long lost texts, enter the username you've been saving up for this moment, and remember the constraints associated with all PlayStation handles.

Once you've confirmed the availability of your new identity, click the "Confirm" button to ensure it’s yours across PSN and other Ubisoft games.

Note: The first time you change your PSN online ID, it is entirely free. However, consider your new name carefully because it will cost you $10 to alter your name in the future.

How to change name in Rainbow Six Siege on the Xbox

Change your Gamertag to change name on Rainbow Six Siege on Xbox. (Image via Xbox || Chad Reddings/YouTube)

You can change your name on Rainbow Six Siege on the Xbox by changing your Xbox gamertag. Here's how to do it:

Press the "A" button on your profile picture on the top left of the screen.

Press "My profile" then select "Customize profile".

Go to the "change gamertag" option and then press the "A" button to proceed.

Enter the preferred gamertag. Tick yes and change your name in Rainbow Six Siege.

Rules to change name in Rainbow Six Siege

Timeline

You can only change your name once every 30 days in Rainbow Six Siege. This means that once you change your name, Ubisoft will not allow you to change it again that said duration.

Validation rules

When selecting a new username for Rainbow Six Siege on the Ubisoft platform, there are certain rules and regulations you need to follow. Not all names and formats are acceptable here. The new name should have:

A minimum of three and a maximum of 15 characters .

and a . The first character has to be a letter.

The name can only contain letters, numbers, underscores, dashes, and periods.

Furthermore, you must confirm that your username does not represent any offensive language according to Ubisoft’s guidelines. Find more details on Ubisoft's username change policies here.

How to change in-game nickname in Rainbow Six Siege

Use the in-game menu to change your nickname in Rainbow Six Siege. (Image via Ubisoft)

Finally, you can also temporarily change name in Rainbow Six Siege, via nicknames. This in-game feature allows the user to take a completely different name, but with the addition of a random number identifier which resets and changes with every match.

This method can be convenient to some extent if the player wants to test something new or remain incognito. Nicknames also need to follow the same set of Ubisoft rules that have been mentioned before.

The nickname stays until you manually change them again, or disable the option from the menu.

The method to change name in Rainbow Six Siege depends on the platform you're playing on (PC, console). While this is direct and simple on PC, consoles require modifying your profile on their respective gaming platforms. Since Rainbow Six Seige allows crossplay, it might be worth familiarizing yourself with the methods for all platforms and remaining anonymous in your Siege matches.